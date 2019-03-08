Woman lived two years without flooring

Tina Jones, happy again with her new floor. Picture: Tina Jones Archant

A disabled Thamesmead woman who lived without proper flooring for years after a flood at her housing association home is finally enjoying some extra comfort thanks to the Bexley Times.

Tina's bare floor which she had put up with for almost two years. Picture: Tina Jones Tina's bare floor which she had put up with for almost two years. Picture: Tina Jones

Resident Tina Jones got in touch with us after Notting Hill Housing apparently failed to fix her floor in a timely fashion.

Tina told us: "I had a flood in the house shortly after moving into the property in 2016.

"It was caused by a corroded pipe under the kitchen sink. I did report it at the time but was told it was nothing. But it was like a swimming pool here.

"All my wooden floor was damaged and remained damaged and spongy for nearly two years.

"Finally, I got the housing association to replace the floor after a very long time.

"They came here and took all the laminate flooring up three months ago. They left me with bare concrete floor for the last three months.

"I've fallen over and hurt myself on many occasions.

"I've had five failed appointments where they have called to make an appointment to do the work but then never turned up.

"I have had to spend money getting someone to help clear all my belongings into the garden ready for the work to be done only for no one to turn up.

"Repeated missed appointments has meant I have not been able to get everything back in from the garden and some of it has been damaged by the weather."

Tina, 53, said: "Now, finally, after the Bexley Times took up my case, it has suddenly all been done and I am trying to get the rest of my life straight again."

Notting Hill Housing said: "While the replacement of floor covering isn't our responsibility under the terms of the tenancy agreement, in these circumstances we agreed to carry out the work. Our contractor started two weeks ago but did not have enough of the specific covering requested by the resident to complete the job. They finished the work on Saturday and the resident has messaged us to say thanks."