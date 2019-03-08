WI delivers defibrillator to Bexley Village
PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 May 2019
The Women's Institute in Bexley Village has provided a public defibrillator for the community.
The life-saving device, which can get hearts going again with a controlled electric shock, was paid for after three years of fundraising.
A committee of 12 members organised fundraising events and eventually gathered the £2,100 needed with the WI also funding the annual service charge.
MP James Brokenshire, and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, visited members at Freemantle Hall, High Street, to help officially unveil the defibrillator.
Also present was Bexley Council leader Teresa O'Neil, along with Kate Pomeroy from the Community Heartbeat Trust.
Mr Brokenshire said: "It was a privilege to unveil the plaque recognising the installation of the new defibrillator in Bexley Village.
"Defibrillators are critical in improving the chances of survival for someone in cardiac arrest and I therefore very much welcome the installation of a defibrillator in Bexley Village."