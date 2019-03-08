Bexleyheath train line to be closed for nine days

The line between Kidbrooke and Barnehurst will close for nine days during the February half term next year.

The railway through Bexleyheath will be closed for nine days in February next year to allow for emergency maintenance work to be carried out to help prevent landslips.

Network Rail will close the railway between Kidbrooke and Barnehurst from February 15 to February 23 2020 - the February half term - to carry out major work that will protect passengers.

After four landslips in the past decade - the most recent in February this year, blocking the line for seven days - Network Rail is investing £6.6million to provide a safe solution on this section of the railway that will last 120 years.

The work involves removing 2,500 tonnes of mud and trees so engineers can reduce the steepness of the cutting slopes, which are prone to landslips during long periods of wet weather.

Engineers will also bring in another 8,000 tonnes of material, such as gravel and concrete, to build retaining walls along both sides of the cutting, stretching 650 metres.

The walls are made from steel beams, which are vibrated and driven into the ground six metres deep and then finished with huge concrete blocks and will stop any future landslips from reaching the tracks.