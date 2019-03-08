Coca-Cola invests £55m on new Sidcup canning plant

James Brokenshire welcomes the opening of a new Coca-Cola canning plant in Sidcup. Picture: Coca-Cola Archant

A new Coca-Cola plant has been opened in Sidcup and MP James Brokenshire was there to help celebrate.

Lab analyst Oliver Fernandes and Mr Brokenshire cut the cake to officially launch the plant. Picture: Coca-Cola Lab analyst Oliver Fernandes and Mr Brokenshire cut the cake to officially launch the plant. Picture: Coca-Cola

Mr Brokenshire, Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, joined Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) at the opening of the canning production line.

CCEP is investing £55million into its Sidcup operations and said it is a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to manufacturing excellence and innovation in Great Britain. The new £16million production line will be dedicated to making CCEP's latest lightweight cans ranging from in size from 330ml to 500ml.

After 43 years at CCEP, Sidcup's longest serving employee, lab analyst Oliver Fernandes, was given the honour of officially opening the line with Mr Brokenshire.

The investment also supports a new £39m automated storage and retrieval system warehouse in Sidcup, saving more than 10,000 road miles by HGV trucks and almost four tonnes of CO2 per year.

Rory Kerr, operations director at Coca-Cola European Partners Sidcup, said: "As a truly local business, we are proud to manufacture some of the nation's favourite drinks - right here from our factory in Sidcup.

"Investing in our people is of the upmost importance to us - helping to continually improve the quality, efficiency and sustainability of our operations, as well as ensuring we can continue to support the growth of a team of highly skilled and dedicated people.

"Investments such as this helps to elevate our business capabilities and support the manufacturing and distribution network in England more broadly."

Leendert den Hollander, vice-president Coca-Cola European Partners GB, added: "We are passionate about making positive contributions to the communities in which we operate. Sidcup is a great example of the legacy that our local sites can provide our communities while remaining focused on delivering manufacturing excellence throughout our operations in Great Britain."

Mr Brokenshire said: "This is positive news for the local economy and a further boost for Bexley."