Erith residents throw Big Lunch at The Quarry

PUBLISHED: 16:13 05 June 2019

Mayukha Nishar celebrates The Big Lunch.

More than 150 residents at The Quarry, an eco-development in Erith, marked their contribution to The Big Lunch.

They hosted their first street party, celebrating the birth of a sense of community at the development of 600 homes.

The Big Lunch is a national campaign led by The Eden Project and encourages neighbours to get to know each other by taking part in community-led events.

Around six million take part in the UK each year.

Sasha Barnes, one of the first to move in to The Quarry last year, helped organise the event.,

She said: "The community feel and family-friendly environment was something we were drawn to when choosing our home.

"It was fantastic to see so many families and children come along and spend the day together at The Big Lunch, it was the perfect opportunity for everyone to come together and get to know one another. "We're already hoping to do it again next year."

Money was raised for the Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

