T20: Billings frustrated as Kent come up short

Sam Billings hits out for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent Spitfires captain Sam Billings was frustrated to see his side come up short against Gloucestershire in the Vitality Blast T20 on Thursday.

Michael Klinger's unbeaten 102 led the visitors to 180-3, but Kent were well placed at 140-2 after Faf du Plessis and Billings put on 122 in 12 overs.

But Billings fell for 55 to Ryan Higgins, who also claimed the scalp of South African du Plessis (60) to make it 169-6 as Gloucestershire sealed a five-run win at Canterbury.

Billings said: "Unfortunately we've had two tight games in a row here but just haven't managed to get across the line.

"It's funny in T20 that when you're on a downward slope the key moments don't go your way, but their bowlers executed brilliantly.

"Again, losing two wickets, the two in-batters, in two balls doesn't help, it's kind of moments like that that make the difference.

"But well played to Michael (Klinger) as well, that's what Faf or myself should have done, to go on. Scores of 75 plus, that's what win you games of T20.

"I thought we were going really well then I obviously got out with five overs to go. That was a big turning point.

"We had to keep on being positive and if one guy gets out the other has to be there at the end to see it, though, but that just wasn't to be."

Defeat leaves Kent in third place in the south group with one game to go, against Essex at Chelmsford on Friday night.

Only two points separate six teams behind top two Sussex and Gloucestershire.