Cricket: Kent 'hugely frustrated' by Essex loss says Billings

Mohammed Amir Of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's Sam Billings admitted it was 'hugely frustrating' to lose their County Championship Division One match to leaders Essex at Canterbury.

A total of 26 wickets fell on Tuesday, with the hosts skittled for 40 in their second innings to leave the 2017 champions chasing 153.

That came after Essex had been dismissed in the first session for 114, in reply to Kent's first innings total of 226, and Billings was almost lost for words trying to explain it all.

He said: "It was an extraordinary day, a remarkable day of cricket.

2There was extreme weather over the three days and with the sun out, you'd think it would have been a batting day when we turned up here, but it was doing absolutely all sorts.

"With our batting, it was just one of those days when we nicked it or got hit on the pads. getting bowled out for 40, there is always more you can do regardless of the pitch and that has killed us in the game."

Harry Podmore (4-34) and Darren Stevens (3-17) did the damage as Essex, having resumed on 32-1, capitulated before lunch.

But Mohammad Amir (2-16) and Sam Cook (7-23) replied in devastating fashion as the hosts folded in the afternoon session.

Even then, Essex slipped to 84-6 as Stevens (2-30) and Matt Milnes (2-50) and Mitch Claydon (3-21) made inroads, before Adam Wheater (30 not out) and Simon Harmer (30) shared a matchwinning 57-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Billing added: "We have done really well to kind of eke it out, but if you get another 20 more runs to 60 or 70 all out then that really is a tall ask for them to get.

"We were really in the game as well, they didn't find it any easier than us, they lost nine in the first session as well so by no means was it just one side. It was hugely frustrating after getting oursekves into a good position."