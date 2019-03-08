T20: Blake pleased to do his bit for Kent

Alex Blake was pleased to do his bit as Kent Spitfires beat Middlesex in the Vitality Blast T20 on Thursday night.

Blake arrived at the crease at Lord's with the visitors 90-4 and shared an unbroken 114-run stand with Heino Kuhn in the last eight overs.

He hit five sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 66, from just 29 balls, as Kuhn finisheed on 54 from 31 deliveries in a total of 204-4.

And the home side came up short on 176-7 in reply, with Blake saying: "We knew they were going to be a tough outfit to beat. When I came in I was pretty happy to play second fiddle to Heino - he's been batting brilliantly.

"His first game, he came in and got a fifty, so he's in good touch and I was happy to run hard and get him back on strike.

"Then when those last few overs came, with that short boundary on one side, the left and right-hand combination worked in our favour. Thankfully I got a few away as well and we both accelerated to get up to 200."

Hardus Viljoen (3-32) and Mohammad Nabi (2-32) made early inroads into the Middlesex batting, with a 61-run stand between England captain Eoin Morgan (28) and John Simpson (37) their best partnership.

Blake added: "I think our bowling attack's looking really good. They've been brilliant in these first five games and I'm confident, if we post a score, we've got the guys to defend it.

"We seem to have found a bit of momentum. We've got another tough game tomorrow against Sussex, so we've got to keep doing the business and hopefully we can go six from six."