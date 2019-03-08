Search

Cricket: Blake pleased to make runs for Kent

PUBLISHED: 19:14 27 April 2019

Cricket balls for sale at The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cricket balls for sale at The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Kent’s Alex Blake was pleased to play the leading role with the bat in his side’s one-day defeat against tourists Pakistan.

Blake smashed 89 off just 48 balls, including six sixes and six fours, and put on 132 with Ollie Robinson.

But the injury-hit home side were chasing Pakistan's 358-7 and once Blake and Robinson departed in the space of 14 balls, they fell away to a 100-run loss.

Blake said: “I've been feeling pretty good out in the middle but haven't been scoring to runs I've wanted to, so it was nice to get out there on a good wicket and score a few against a pretty good international attack.

“It was disappointing to give it away on 89 and I'm not too sure if I was actually caught. I've seen a video of it since and it didn't look that great, but I didn't see it because I was walking off with my back to it. 'Robbo' called me back and the umpires had a chat, but they upheld the catch.

“Three figures would have been nice, but it wasn't to be. There's still a lot to play for in our remaining 50-over games in terms of personal pride and statistics, and it would certainly be nice to get some wins on the board.”

