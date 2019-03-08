Cricket: Blake pleased to make runs for Kent

Cricket balls for sale at The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

Kent’s Alex Blake was pleased to play the leading role with the bat in his side’s one-day defeat against tourists Pakistan.

Blake smashed 89 off just 48 balls, including six sixes and six fours, and put on 132 with Ollie Robinson.

But the injury-hit home side were chasing Pakistan's 358-7 and once Blake and Robinson departed in the space of 14 balls, they fell away to a 100-run loss.

Blake said: “I've been feeling pretty good out in the middle but haven't been scoring to runs I've wanted to, so it was nice to get out there on a good wicket and score a few against a pretty good international attack.

“It was disappointing to give it away on 89 and I'm not too sure if I was actually caught. I've seen a video of it since and it didn't look that great, but I didn't see it because I was walking off with my back to it. 'Robbo' called me back and the umpires had a chat, but they upheld the catch.

“Three figures would have been nice, but it wasn't to be. There's still a lot to play for in our remaining 50-over games in terms of personal pride and statistics, and it would certainly be nice to get some wins on the board.”