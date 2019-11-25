Erith Town Hall partially evacuated over suspicious package

The cordoned off section of Erith Town Hall, Picture: Joanne Tattler/Facebook Archant

A "suspicious package" caused the partial evacuation and closure of Erith Town Hall today, Monday, November 25, leading to bomb disposal officers being called in.

In a statement, Bexley council confirmed the town hall, which houses the authority's council tax services, was closed from about 12.45pm after concern was raised about a "suspect package".

"In accordance with our standard procedure, the police were called. On their advice part of the building was evacuated and the reception area was closed," a council spokesman told the local democracy reporting service.

"Police cordons were placed around the outside of the Town Hall as a precaution. Following police advice, bomb disposal officers were called."

"They carried out further checks and found that the package did not pose a threat."

The spokesman said regular operations resumed at 2.15pm.