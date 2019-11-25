Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Erith Town Hall partially evacuated over suspicious package

PUBLISHED: 15:21 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 25 November 2019

The cordoned off section of Erith Town Hall, Picture: Joanne Tattler/Facebook

The cordoned off section of Erith Town Hall, Picture: Joanne Tattler/Facebook

Archant

A "suspicious package" caused the partial evacuation and closure of Erith Town Hall today, Monday, November 25, leading to bomb disposal officers being called in.

In a statement, Bexley council confirmed the town hall, which houses the authority's council tax services, was closed from about 12.45pm after concern was raised about a "suspect package".

You may also want to watch:

"In accordance with our standard procedure, the police were called. On their advice part of the building was evacuated and the reception area was closed," a council spokesman told the local democracy reporting service.

"Police cordons were placed around the outside of the Town Hall as a precaution. Following police advice, bomb disposal officers were called."

"They carried out further checks and found that the package did not pose a threat."

The spokesman said regular operations resumed at 2.15pm.

Most Read

Network Rail holding public events to explain temporary closure of Bexleyheath line

The train line seen from above. Barnehurst station close to where works will be carried out. Picture: Network Rail

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Sidcup housing caretaker wins Superhero award for foiling fraudster

Peter Denton, Hyde'’s chief executive officer (left), presenting Robert with his award. Picture: Hyde Group

Staff at Bexley school strike in row over suspended and sacked colleagues

Staff at St Catherine's form their picket line. Picture: Michael Gavan

London and South East College wins major education award from the Queen

Construction students Nigella Pomery-Ward, Jamie Hamilton, Claudia Munoz-Carcamo, Abdullah Mohammed, and Josh Williams. Picture: LSEC

Most Read

Network Rail holding public events to explain temporary closure of Bexleyheath line

The train line seen from above. Barnehurst station close to where works will be carried out. Picture: Network Rail

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Sidcup housing caretaker wins Superhero award for foiling fraudster

Peter Denton, Hyde'’s chief executive officer (left), presenting Robert with his award. Picture: Hyde Group

Staff at Bexley school strike in row over suspended and sacked colleagues

Staff at St Catherine's form their picket line. Picture: Michael Gavan

London and South East College wins major education award from the Queen

Construction students Nigella Pomery-Ward, Jamie Hamilton, Claudia Munoz-Carcamo, Abdullah Mohammed, and Josh Williams. Picture: LSEC

Latest from the Bexley Times

Erith Town Hall partially evacuated over suspicious package

The cordoned off section of Erith Town Hall, Picture: Joanne Tattler/Facebook

London and South East College wins major education award from the Queen

Construction students Nigella Pomery-Ward, Jamie Hamilton, Claudia Munoz-Carcamo, Abdullah Mohammed, and Josh Williams. Picture: LSEC

Network Rail holding public events to explain temporary closure of Bexleyheath line

The train line seen from above. Barnehurst station close to where works will be carried out. Picture: Network Rail

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Feeling chilly out in the wind

London will not quite escape Storm Gertrude (Picture: PA Images)

Bexley Council wants residents to have a say on next year’s budget

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists