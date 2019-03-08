Acts of bravery wins top awards for two young scouts

The bravery of a six-year-old Beaver Scout who has overcome multiple medical problems during his life has recognised with a top award.

He was one of two young members of the 1st North Cray Scout Group to be presented with prestigious awards by the Greater London Scout East Commissioner Gwyn Muckelt on behalf of the Scout Association.

Xander Roberts has been suffering from multiple and complex medical conditions for many years.

His Scout leaders consider him to be brave and inspirational with a real survival instinct.

They put him forward for an award recognising his bravery turning his disabilities into abilities and he was granted the Award of Meritorious Conduct.

Xander said: “My award is very special and I am proud to be given it.

“I love Beavers and I was very happy I could go when I was in the Evelina hospital.”

And Chase Best, a Cub Scout, took the Award for Gallantry. He was a Spanish family holiday last August when his quick thinking and swift and brave actions saved the life of his sister who had slipped into the swimming pool.

Chase, 12, said: “I’m really surprised to receive this award. I don’t think I did anything special - I just did what anybody else would have done.

“My little sister slipped off the ledge of the swimming pool. I saw it happen and jumped in to get her out. It happened so quickly I didn’t even think about it.”

The boys’ scout leader Nicola Coppen said: “Their spirit is the very essence of scouting - in years to come they will understand the enormity of the recognition and I hope they feel that pride always.”

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Courage is often about how we react to overwhelming odds and it is impossible to be courageous if at first you aren’t also afraid. Courage involves facing our fears, and walking through them.”

The ceremony was watched by the Mayor of Bexley, Cllr Brian Bishop; James Brockenshire MP; Dave Easton Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London (Bexley); Teresa O’Neill, leader of Bexley Council; and Graham Cole, President of GLSE Scouts.