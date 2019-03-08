Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Acts of bravery wins top awards for two young scouts

PUBLISHED: 14:36 04 April 2019

Xander left and Chase with their awards

Xander left and Chase with their awards

Archant

The bravery of a six-year-old Beaver Scout who has overcome multiple medical problems during his life has recognised with a top award.

Xander with his friends at the 1st North Cray BeaversXander with his friends at the 1st North Cray Beavers

He was one of two young members of the 1st North Cray Scout Group to be presented with prestigious awards by the Greater London Scout East Commissioner Gwyn Muckelt on behalf of the Scout Association.

Xander Roberts has been suffering from multiple and complex medical conditions for many years.

His Scout leaders consider him to be brave and inspirational with a real survival instinct.

They put him forward for an award recognising his bravery turning his disabilities into abilities and he was granted the Award of Meritorious Conduct.

Xander said: “My award is very special and I am proud to be given it.

“I love Beavers and I was very happy I could go when I was in the Evelina hospital.”

And Chase Best, a Cub Scout, took the Award for Gallantry. He was a Spanish family holiday last August when his quick thinking and swift and brave actions saved the life of his sister who had slipped into the swimming pool.

Chase, 12, said: “I’m really surprised to receive this award. I don’t think I did anything special - I just did what anybody else would have done.

“My little sister slipped off the ledge of the swimming pool. I saw it happen and jumped in to get her out. It happened so quickly I didn’t even think about it.”

The boys’ scout leader Nicola Coppen said: “Their spirit is the very essence of scouting - in years to come they will understand the enormity of the recognition and I hope they feel that pride always.”

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Courage is often about how we react to overwhelming odds and it is impossible to be courageous if at first you aren’t also afraid. Courage involves facing our fears, and walking through them.”

The ceremony was watched by the Mayor of Bexley, Cllr Brian Bishop; James Brockenshire MP; Dave Easton Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London (Bexley); Teresa O’Neill, leader of Bexley Council; and Graham Cole, President of GLSE Scouts.

Most Read

Dangerous driver from Sidcup jailed for repeat offences

Jay Langley was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while banned and with no insurance and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Crossness wildlife at risk if incinerator is allowed

Cory Riverside Energy is next to Crossness Nature Reserve. Photo: LDRS

Oxleas NHS Trust rated Good by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Oxleas are delighted with their ratings success. Picture: Steve Cooksley

Acts of bravery wins top awards for two young scouts

Xander left and Chase with their awards

Easter events in and around Bexley

Events for children are taking place throughout Easter. Picture: PA

Most Read

Dangerous driver from Sidcup jailed for repeat offences

Jay Langley was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while banned and with no insurance and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Crossness wildlife at risk if incinerator is allowed

Cory Riverside Energy is next to Crossness Nature Reserve. Photo: LDRS

Oxleas NHS Trust rated Good by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Oxleas are delighted with their ratings success. Picture: Steve Cooksley

Acts of bravery wins top awards for two young scouts

Xander left and Chase with their awards

Easter events in and around Bexley

Events for children are taking place throughout Easter. Picture: PA

Latest from the Bexley Times

Acts of bravery wins top awards for two young scouts

Xander left and Chase with their awards

Dangerous driver from Sidcup jailed for repeat offences

Jay Langley was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while banned and with no insurance and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Local clubs collect prizes at Kent LTA awards

Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Peter Stotesbury, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award (pic: Graham Silvester)

Bromley and Bexley college campus takes award for helping SEND students find work

Panel judge Anna Theakston, Dimitrios Alexiou of London South East Colleges, and actress Sally Phillips. Picture: Michael Wheeler

Oxleas NHS Trust rated Good by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Oxleas are delighted with their ratings success. Picture: Steve Cooksley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists