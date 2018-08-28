Queues of traffic after high winds force Queen Elizabeth II bridge to close
PUBLISHED: 08:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 07 February 2019
Open Government Licence
Winds of up to 60 miles per hour this morning forced the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge to close.
There are still large queues of traffic around the Dartford Crossing and motorists are still being advised to allow extra time to travel.
The decision was made to close the bridge at around 5am this morning (Thursday, February 7) as wind speeds over the brow of the bridge exceeded 60mph and the direction of the wind caused strong crosswinds.
It re-opened shortly after 8am.