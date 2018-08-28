Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

David Andrews, Huseyin Huseyin, David Smith, Freddie Mockler, Perry Rye and David Cakebread have all been jailed. Photo: Met Police Archant

Seven men from Bromley, Bexley and Kent who were part of a criminal network responsible for night time burglaries across south London which saw high value vehicles stolen have been jailed.

The group would force their way into the victim’s address, whilst they slept in their beds, and steal their keys to vehicles on the driveway.

The cars would then be sold on to criminal associates.

The 14 burglaries took place between September 20 and November 3 2017 in Bromley, and the total value of the cars targeted by the gang was £561,000.

On not all occasions were the vehicles actually stolen as some were failed attempts.

In addition to the cars, high value jewellery and cash were also taken from some of the properties.

An investigation was launched by officers from Bromley Crime Squad in August 2017 under Operation Flora, and led to the arrest of the group on Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 23 at locations in Bromley and across the south east.

The seventh defendant was arrested and charged on Saturday, June 16.

Detective Sergeant Gary, Head of Bromley Crime Squad, said: “The impact the offences this gang committed has had on the victims, can only be described as considerable and this was highlighted by the Judge during his sentencing. This was an extremely complex and at times difficult investigation and involved officers managing vast workloads and working extremely long hours.

“These sentences should be a clear message to those involved in this type of criminality that the Metropolitan Police Service will be tenacious in tracking you down, arresting and convicting you.”

The seven men were sentenced on Thursday, 20 December at Woolwich Crown Court as follows having all pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiracy to steal:

David Cakebread, 36, of Radnor Avenue, Blackfen, was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Freddie Mockler, 20, of Buckland Road, Orpington was sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

David Smith, 20, of Augustine Road, Orpington was sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

An 18-year-old man from Orpington – who was 17 years old when charged – was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Jack Andrews, 28, of London Road, West Kingsdown, Kent was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Perry Rye, 21, of Okemore Gardens, Orpington was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years.

Huseyin Huseyin, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.