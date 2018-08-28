Bexley Business Awards are launched

Ocado boss launches business awards Archant

The borough’s seventh annual business awards are open for entries after a launch at Hall Place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guests gather at awards launch Guests gather at awards launch

The organisers of the Bexley Times-backed awards are calling for nominations across all categories.

More than 140 guests attended to hear details of the 12 awards categories.

Councillor Louie French, Bexley Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for growth said the council is very focused on helping local businesses flourish and that the awards are a great way to raise their profiles and celebrate their successes.

He said: “For the last six years these awards have allowed us to recognise and reward the achievements of so many fantastic and diverse companies,

Sponsors gather to launch awards Sponsors gather to launch awards

“The 2018 awards were a huge success, with many local businesses and organisations crowning off a successful year of trading with a night of celebration and fun. Entering the 2019 awards is the perfect way for successful local businesses to raise their profile and to grow their networks.”

The awards are free to enter and open to businesses of all sizes and across all sectors in the borough.

The organisers said that after a rigorous and fair judging process, the 2019 winners will be revealed later this year.

The outgoing Business of the Year winner Dave White, boss of ITRM Ltd said: “I would advise anyone to enter the awards and use them as a driver for your business.”

Sponsors gather to launch awards Sponsors gather to launch awards

Steve Hammond, general manager for lead sponsor Ocado, said: “The company is very committed to building partnerships in the community and supporting local organisations, charities, such as the local hospice and foodbanks through Ocado CFC at Erith.”

The full list of awards categories for 2019 are Commitment to Customer Service; Best New Business; Business Entrepreneur of the Year; Food and Beverage Award; Love your Local Business; Best SME; Best Employer; Best Charity or Social Enterprise; Business Commitment to Education and Skills; Made or Assembled in Bexley; Contribution to the Community; Tech Innovation of the Year; and Business of the Year.

Entrants can apply for up to three awards, but last year’s category winners cannot enter the same award this year.