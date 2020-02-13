Bexley Business Excellence Awards now open for entries

Bexley Council leader Teresa O'Neill cuts the ribbon with assistance from Orbit's Eric Hodges. Picture: Ally Whitlock Archant

The Bexley Business Excellence Awards are open for business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is already the eighth annual event, and is once again run in association with Ocado.

The organisers are now inviting entries after an inspirational launch event at the Engine House, a short walk from Belvedere and Abbey Wood stations.

Councillor Val Clark, Engine House chairman, said: "The rebranded name reflects and pays homage to Bexley's industrial past, and the drive to power businesses forward while working with the local community."

The Engine House offers workspace for start-ups, entrepreneurs and growing teams.

Erith housing association Orbit Housing sponsored the launch and its partnerships manager Eric Hodges said: "Supporting business and enterprise locally is a central pillar of Orbit's community investment activity. A robust business sector leads to more local opportunity and directly supports Orbit's ambitions of building thriving communities."

You may also want to watch:

The awards are organised by White Label, in partnership with London Borough of Bexley and Bexley for Business, and backed by the Bexley Times.

Cllr Louie French, deputy leader of Bexley Council, said: "We had an amazing year for the awards in 2019. We had a record number of entries from a diverse range of businesses. The awards provide opportunities for businesses, from marketing to networking not to mention the gala dinner and I would encourage you to enter.

"2019 was also the year that Bexley became the number one London borough for apprenticeships. We have set that benchmark and we need to try and stay there."

There are 12 free-to-enter categories and are open to businesses of all sizes and sectors in Bexley.

The 2020 winners, including the overall Bexley Business of the Year, will be revealed at a June ceremony at Hall Place and Gardens.

Ocado general manager Stephen Hammond: "Last year we saw many small businesses reach out for some recognition within certain categories.

"They are all winners given the effort they all put into their businesses in their day to day activities, but, of course, as always there are some that go the extra mile and it's those people we should recognise and appreciate."

Submit entries at www.bexleyawards.co.uk