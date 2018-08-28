Bexley Business Awards 2019: Entries open next week

The Bexley Times has again been selected as media partner for the prestigious Bexley Business Excellence Awards.

The event is now in its seventh year and opens for entries at a launch event on January 31.

Guests will hear full details about the new criteria for 2019 from founding sponsor, London Borough of Bexley.

It is inviting interested businesses to the launch to discover how they can benefit from entering.

Bexley’s deputy council leader and cabinet member for growth, Cllr Louie French, said: “Last year was a huge success, with many local businesses and organisations crowning off a successful year of trading with a night of celebration and fun.

“Entering the 2019 awards is the perfect way for successful local businesses to raise their profile and to grow their networks.”

The awards are free to enter and open to businesses of all sizes and across all sectors in the borough.

Entry is via online registration across 12 categories.

The winners of the 2019 awards, including the overall Bexley Business of the Year, will be announced at a summer Gala Awards Dinner at Hall Place.

The organisers confirmed it will be supported by the Bexley Times as its media partner.

Headline sponsor for the fourth year, Ocado, is currently completing work on the world’s biggest Customer Fulfilment Centre at Erith employing 3,000 local people.

Steve Hammond, general manager at Ocado CFC Erith, said: “Our aim is to be an exceptional employer of choice in Bexley, which recognises talent and develops people to the best of their abilities.”

Last year’s Business of the Year winner Dave White, managing director of ITRM Ltd, said: “The profile and the kudos we gained from winning has played an important part in enhancing our brand awareness within Bexley and beyond. Winning this prestigious award also provided our staff with graphic proof of the role they have played in the success of the business.”

The free launch event runs from 9.30-11am on Thursday, January 31 at Hall Place, Bourne Road, Bexley.