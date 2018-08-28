Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bexley Business Awards 2019: Entries open next week

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2019

Last year's winners show how it's done

Last year's winners show how it's done

Jackie KIng Photograpaher 2017

The Bexley Times has again been selected as media partner for the prestigious Bexley Business Excellence Awards.

Council backs Bexley Times as awards media partnerCouncil backs Bexley Times as awards media partner

The event is now in its seventh year and opens for entries at a launch event on January 31.

Guests will hear full details about the new criteria for 2019 from founding sponsor, London Borough of Bexley.

It is inviting interested businesses to the launch to discover how they can benefit from entering.

Bexley’s deputy council leader and cabinet member for growth, Cllr Louie French, said: “Last year was a huge success, with many local businesses and organisations crowning off a successful year of trading with a night of celebration and fun.

“Entering the 2019 awards is the perfect way for successful local businesses to raise their profile and to grow their networks.”

The awards are free to enter and open to businesses of all sizes and across all sectors in the borough.

Entry is via online registration across 12 categories.

The winners of the 2019 awards, including the overall Bexley Business of the Year, will be announced at a summer Gala Awards Dinner at Hall Place.

The organisers confirmed it will be supported by the Bexley Times as its media partner.

Headline sponsor for the fourth year, Ocado, is currently completing work on the world’s biggest Customer Fulfilment Centre at Erith employing 3,000 local people.

Steve Hammond, general manager at Ocado CFC Erith, said: “Our aim is to be an exceptional employer of choice in Bexley, which recognises talent and develops people to the best of their abilities.”

Last year’s Business of the Year winner Dave White, managing director of ITRM Ltd, said: “The profile and the kudos we gained from winning has played an important part in enhancing our brand awareness within Bexley and beyond. Winning this prestigious award also provided our staff with graphic proof of the role they have played in the success of the business.”

The free launch event runs from 9.30-11am on Thursday, January 31 at Hall Place, Bourne Road, Bexley.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family of Welling speedboat victim Charlotte Brown call for government assurances her killer will be brought to justice

Charlotte's father tells speedboat killer Jack Shepherd there is no hiding place

Bexley must take ‘quantum leap’ to build more homes, says housing minister

Housing minister Kit Malthouse with council leader Teresa O'Neill. Photo: John Bayliss

Bexley marks centenary of first trans Atlantic flight

The pair land nose first. Photo: Wiki Commons

Speedboat victim Charlotte Brown’s killer Jack Shepherd ‘traced’

Charlotte Brown. Photo: Met Police

Why we are fighting for press freedom

The Thurrock Independent front page. Pic: THURROCK INDEPENDENT

Most Read

Family of Welling speedboat victim Charlotte Brown call for government assurances her killer will be brought to justice

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bexley must take ‘quantum leap’ to build more homes, says housing minister

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bexley marks centenary of first trans Atlantic flight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Speedboat victim Charlotte Brown’s killer Jack Shepherd ‘traced’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why we are fighting for press freedom

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexley Business Awards 2019: Entries open next week

Last year's winners show how it's done

Speedboat victim Charlotte Brown’s killer Jack Shepherd ‘traced’

Charlotte Brown. Photo: Met Police

Family of Welling speedboat victim Charlotte Brown call for government assurances her killer will be brought to justice

Charlotte's father tells speedboat killer Jack Shepherd there is no hiding place

Bexley marks centenary of first trans Atlantic flight

The pair land nose first. Photo: Wiki Commons

Bexley must take ‘quantum leap’ to build more homes, says housing minister

Housing minister Kit Malthouse with council leader Teresa O'Neill. Photo: John Bayliss
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists