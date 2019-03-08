TV personality Michael Underwood hosting Bexley business awards night

Michael Underwood will be hosting this year's business awards evening. Picture: White Label Creative Archant

Television presenter Michael Underwood - from ITV's Good Morning Britain - is hosting this year's Bexley Business Excellence Awards Gala Dinner and Charity Ball.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The black-tie evening is the finale of the 2019 awards competition.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the marquee in the grounds of Hall Place and Gardens, to discover who has won the business award categories, and the coveted Business of the Year title.

Michael - who used to be a CBBC presenter and backstage host on the X Factor finals - will compere a charity raffle in aid of the Mayor of Bexley's chosen charities.

Dave White, managing director of ITRM Ltd, the 2018 Business of the Year winners and sponsors of the Best SME Award, said: "ITRM has been involved in the Bexley Business Excellence Awards for a number of years now.

"The gala dinner is always a special night, in fact year on year the event gets better and better.

You may also want to watch:

"Aside from the fact that ITRM has won awards and been crowned Business of the Year twice, the event is a fantastic opportunity for building team morale and thanking staff for their commitment during the year.

"Being shortlisted and experiencing the excitement of 'could it be us' is just the icing on the cake."

Michael has also presented the British Soap Awards and The Zone for ITV.

The former drama teacher famously won his role on CBBC after appearing on Gaby Roslin's TV show, Whatever You Want.

He has also been a showbiz reporter for GMTV and presented on Surprise Surprise and Good Morning Britain, and competed in Dancing on Ice and has guest hosted The Wright Stuff.

The business awards this year is backed by a host of sponsors, including Ocado; Event Partners London Borough of Bexley and Bexley for Business; Aitch Group; Crayford Greyhound Track; ITRM Ltd.; Kimmicass, Learning and Enterprise College Bexley; London South East Colleges; Peabody; Sidcup Partners Ltd; and Waterman Group and supported by the Bexley Times.

The Bexley Business Excellence Awards Gala Dinner and Charity Ball is on June 27.

Book tickets at bexleyawards.co.uk