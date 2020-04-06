Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom Archant

In these trying times, a care home is appealing for volunteers to help reduce the workload of over-stretched staff.

Sunrise of Frognal in Sidcup is calling on people in the local community and beyond to help its staff help others.

As well as the brave, hardworking and committed staff working in the NHS, team members across care homes and other care settings have been going above and beyond to keep older, vulnerable people safe and well. There is now the opportunity for members of the local community to help do their bit too.

General manager, John Cunningham, said: “Like the NHS, we are looking for volunteers to lend a hand so that we can continue providing the best possible care and support to residents in our homes, as well as people living in the surrounding areas.

“It’s important we all come together - whether it’s by volunteering for the NHS, or with a social care provider – we can all make a huge difference.”

He said no previous care experience is required and the volunteers will help out by assisting with meals and drinks; supporting residents to FaceTime their loved ones; accompanying residents when they go out for walks in the garden; supporting with fun activities in very small groups; talking with, reading to and spending time with residents; supporting housekeeping, laundry and kitchen staff as required; and collecting prescriptions and medicines as required.

Care England, the largest representative body for independent providers of adult social care, is also complementing the NHS’ message with “social care needs you too”.

Martin Green, CEO at Care England, said: “The adult social care sector too will require the support of the nation in the coming months. We encourage those who are willing and able, to do so by joining the adult social care workforce.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about volunteering at Sunrise of Frognal should visit www.sunrisefrognal.co.uk or call 020 8302 6200.

And of course, those interested in full and part time positions in the care sector can get information and vacancy lists by visiting https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/sunrise-gracewell-careers/default.aspx