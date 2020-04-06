Search

Advanced search

Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

PUBLISHED: 11:09 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 06 April 2020

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

Archant

In these trying times, a care home is appealing for volunteers to help reduce the workload of over-stretched staff.

Sunrise of Frognal in Sidcup is calling on people in the local community and beyond to help its staff help others.

As well as the brave, hardworking and committed staff working in the NHS, team members across care homes and other care settings have been going above and beyond to keep older, vulnerable people safe and well. There is now the opportunity for members of the local community to help do their bit too.

General manager, John Cunningham, said: “Like the NHS, we are looking for volunteers to lend a hand so that we can continue providing the best possible care and support to residents in our homes, as well as people living in the surrounding areas.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s important we all come together - whether it’s by volunteering for the NHS, or with a social care provider – we can all make a huge difference.”

He said no previous care experience is required and the volunteers will help out by assisting with meals and drinks; supporting residents to FaceTime their loved ones; accompanying residents when they go out for walks in the garden; supporting with fun activities in very small groups; talking with, reading to and spending time with residents; supporting housekeeping, laundry and kitchen staff as required; and collecting prescriptions and medicines as required.

Care England, the largest representative body for independent providers of adult social care, is also complementing the NHS’ message with “social care needs you too”.

Martin Green, CEO at Care England, said: “The adult social care sector too will require the support of the nation in the coming months. We encourage those who are willing and able, to do so by joining the adult social care workforce.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about volunteering at Sunrise of Frognal should visit www.sunrisefrognal.co.uk or call 020 8302 6200.

And of course, those interested in full and part time positions in the care sector can get information and vacancy lists by visiting https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/sunrise-gracewell-careers/default.aspx

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bexley undertaker calls on everyone to light a candle on Thursday in memory of coronavirus victims

Matthew says we should all show solidarity with Covid-19 victims by lighting a candle. Picture: Matthew Uden

Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

We’re moving! Find out how you can contact the Kentish Times series at our new address here

The Kentish Times series is moving

Coronavirus: Normal life will not resume for six months says government doctor

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries. Picture: PA Video

New wheelie bins being rolled out across Bexley

Here are the new bins - waiting to be delivered to homes across Bexley. Picture: Bexley Council

Most Read

Bexley undertaker calls on everyone to light a candle on Thursday in memory of coronavirus victims

Matthew says we should all show solidarity with Covid-19 victims by lighting a candle. Picture: Matthew Uden

Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

We’re moving! Find out how you can contact the Kentish Times series at our new address here

The Kentish Times series is moving

Coronavirus: Normal life will not resume for six months says government doctor

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries. Picture: PA Video

New wheelie bins being rolled out across Bexley

Here are the new bins - waiting to be delivered to homes across Bexley. Picture: Bexley Council

Latest from the Bexley Times

Tuesday lunchtime quiz - Friends

Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston. Picture: PA

Bexley undertaker calls on everyone to light a candle on Thursday in memory of coronavirus victims

Matthew says we should all show solidarity with Covid-19 victims by lighting a candle. Picture: Matthew Uden

Monday lunchtime maths quiz

Try this maths quiz. Picture: PA

Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

Thursday lunchtime pub quiz

Test your general knowledge in our pub quiz. Picture: PA
Drive 24