Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young Aimee cuts her hair to make wig for cancer sufferer

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2019

Aimee gives up her long hair to help cancer sufferer

Aimee gives up her long hair to help cancer sufferer

Archant

The 11-year-old daughter of a care home worker had her locks shorn to raise charity money.

Plucky Aimee wanted to help by having her hair choppedPlucky Aimee wanted to help by having her hair chopped

Little Aimee Knight, from Northumberland Heath, had 30 centimetres cut so a wig could be made for young cancer sufferer.

The ceremony was at Heathfield Court care home in Northumberland Heath, by its hairdresser, Mel.

Aside from donating her hair, Aimee is raising funds through sponsorship for the Little Princess Trust and for Dementia UK.

Aimee is the daughter of Gemma, a carer at the home, who said: “She is very caring and wanted to do this to help a child less fortunate than herself. But she is also passionate about raising funds for dementia.

“Her great grandmother lived with dementia.”

Sponsorship forms and collecting boxes are in Premier Foods and CCM Supplies, Colyers Lane.

Ruby Featherstone, community fundraising assistant for Dementia UK, added: “Aimee is very brave. Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with dementia.”

Most Read

Tough new rules on vehicle emissions - how is our borough doing

How does our borough measure up

Easter events in and around Bexley

Events for children are taking place throughout Easter. Picture: PA

Young Aimee cuts her hair to make wig for cancer sufferer

Aimee gives up her long hair to help cancer sufferer

Gunman caged for pub bouncer shooting

Paedophile jailed for grooming young girl he met at Bexley stables into sexual activity

Patrick Michael Bradfield has been branded a 'serious risk to young females'

Most Read

Tough new rules on vehicle emissions - how is our borough doing

How does our borough measure up

Easter events in and around Bexley

Events for children are taking place throughout Easter. Picture: PA

Young Aimee cuts her hair to make wig for cancer sufferer

Aimee gives up her long hair to help cancer sufferer

Gunman caged for pub bouncer shooting

Paedophile jailed for grooming young girl he met at Bexley stables into sexual activity

Patrick Michael Bradfield has been branded a 'serious risk to young females'

Latest from the Bexley Times

Young Aimee cuts her hair to make wig for cancer sufferer

Aimee gives up her long hair to help cancer sufferer

Tough new rules on vehicle emissions - how is our borough doing

How does our borough measure up

Cricket: Donald ‘very proud’ of Kent players in Warwickshire win

Kent coach Allan Donald (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cricket; Kent claim comfortable win over Warwickshire

Kent's Zak Crawley during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cricket: Walker delighted with Kent performance at Warwickshire

Kent coach Matt Walker (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists