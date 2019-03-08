Young Aimee cuts her hair to make wig for cancer sufferer

The 11-year-old daughter of a care home worker had her locks shorn to raise charity money.

Little Aimee Knight, from Northumberland Heath, had 30 centimetres cut so a wig could be made for young cancer sufferer.

The ceremony was at Heathfield Court care home in Northumberland Heath, by its hairdresser, Mel.

Aside from donating her hair, Aimee is raising funds through sponsorship for the Little Princess Trust and for Dementia UK.

Aimee is the daughter of Gemma, a carer at the home, who said: “She is very caring and wanted to do this to help a child less fortunate than herself. But she is also passionate about raising funds for dementia.

“Her great grandmother lived with dementia.”

Sponsorship forms and collecting boxes are in Premier Foods and CCM Supplies, Colyers Lane.

Ruby Featherstone, community fundraising assistant for Dementia UK, added: “Aimee is very brave. Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with dementia.”