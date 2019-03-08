Residents at The Quarry, Erith to hold Car Free Day every month

Residents loved having no cars around on Car Free Day and now pledge to hold the eco party monthly. Picture: Ben Aldrich © Brian Aldrich

The residents on a development billed as an eco-centre have pledged to go car-free for one day every month.

Car Free Day means children can play safely in the streets. Picture: Ben Aldrich Car Free Day means children can play safely in the streets. Picture: Ben Aldrich

They live at The Quarry, Erith, and held their first day on World Car Free Day, Sunday, September 22.

The organisers said the event was an afternoon of fun and games.

It also marked the community's commitment to the environment, which has been taken one step further with their pledge to hold Car Free Day every month to celebrate sustainability and recognise the community's commitment to the environment.

Ahead of the first event, all cars were removed from the area and the entrance to the street was blocked to vehicles, providing a safe space for the community to come together. Young residents made the most of the empty streets, enjoying an afternoon of cycling, roller-blading and table tennis.

Amongst other activities, L&Q and The Anderson Group also supported the event by providing fun games for the children to enjoy including giant Jenga and Connect 4. Following the success of the event, residents have pledged to make it a monthly thing.

Car Free Day is a global project that encourages motorists across the world to leave their cars at home for a day and travel using greener methods.

This year's celebrations were the largest London has ever seen, driven by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's mission to re-imagine the city as car-free.

Sasha Barnes, one of the first new residents to move into The Quarry last year, was joined by several of her neighbours to organise the event.

She said: "We were thrilled to see so many came out to celebrate.

"It was a fantastic event that allowed us to get to know one another and enabled our children to play outside safely. It was also an opportunity for us all show our support for protecting the environment."

And Vicky Savage, London managing director at L&Q, housing association added: "Car Free Day is a brilliant project that is uniting people to combat the issue of climate change and it's been fantastic to see the community at The Quarry participate in the initiative."