Sidcup youngster Carla, eight, wins national road safety design competition

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 November 2019

Carla with Hugh O’Neill and her amazing banner. Picture: Recognition Express

Carla with Hugh O'Neill and her amazing banner. Picture: Recognition Express

Archant

A Sidcup schoolgirl has won a competition to design a road safety banner.

The annual competition is run by promotional products, badges and school uniform supplier Recognition Express Bromley and Dartford and national road safety charity Brake.

Hundreds of entries were received nationally and the eye-catching design by eight-year-old Carla Breazu from Days Lane Primary School was one of just 12 winners selected across the country.

She received a special award along with a large-scale printed banner featuring her winning design to display outside school during Road Safety Week.

In addition, every pupil from Days Lane Primary School received a high-visibility reflector gift, all donated from Recognition Express.

Recognition Express director Hugh O'Neill said: "We were really impressed by the high standard of entries we received and would like to offer a well-deserved congratulations to Carla for her inspiring design. We're sure Carla's banner will help encourage others to think more about road safety."

