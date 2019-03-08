Business boost as Peabody gifts Chamber of Commerce memberships

Being a member of a Chamber of Commerce can lead to better business connections, especially when a company is starting out.

But it can be expensive, so now a host of local firms in Bexley are set for a major boost thanks to a new strategic partnership between the Peabody Community Foundation and South East London Chamber of Commerce.

Peabody says it purchased 15 Chamber memberships and has awarded them free of charge to some of the businesses already actively engaged in its Enterprise Programme in Thamesmead.

They said the initiative is designed to help owners grow their businesses and understand the importance of networking with other organisations in the area.

The businesses receiving free memberships cover areas as diverse as: food, events management; training; beauty; fashion and facilities management.

They are: Back A Yard Grill; Infinite Catering; The Spanish Pot; CC Events UK; All Things Saucy; Perfect Facilities; Precious Foods; Carmina Hair & Beauty; Caribbean Hut Ltd; S.Vingo Bespoke and Intrit Facilities Management Ltd, with more set to follow.

Peabody paid £78 for four sole traders to join, plus £156 for six limited companies.

Peabody said they are also planning to give more away as prizes soon.

Paula Hines, Peabody head of partnerships and engagement, said: "All our work is around forging partnerships and collaboration something that's not always easy for small businesses focussed on the day to day. Providing the opportunity to network with other owners will help them learn the importance of self-promotion, marketing and forging new relationships to help growth."

And business owner Catherine Molnar from CC Events UK, added: "As a local social enterprise we are really excited to be a part of this opportunity and will use this to network and build our company brand and develop other relationships across Thamesmead and South East London."

The participating businesses already take advantage of being part of the Enterprise Programme; regularly trading at local events, attending business start-up courses delivered in Thamesmead and the monthly Thamesmead Business Forums, all organised by Peabody.

For more information about the Peabody Enterprise programme, contact madeinthamesmead@peabody.org.uk or phone 020 3828 4914.