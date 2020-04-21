Search

Chapel Hill care home Crayford rated Good by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 April 2020

The Chapel Hill Care Home was rated as good by inspectors. Picture: Google Maps

The Chapel Hill Care Home was rated as good by inspectors. Picture: Google Maps

A care home in Crayford has been rated Good following its latest inspector by the Care Quality Commission.

The Chapel Hill care home, which houses a mental health project funded by Bexley Council, impressed the inspection team.

It provides accommodation and support for up to 21 people.

The unannounced five-day inspection took place in January and looked at the overall quality of service provided by the homecare organisation Choice Support, which runs Chapel Hill for the council.

The CQC inspectors report highlights that people using the service said that they felt safe and that their needs were met. It also noted that staff were kind and caring and people’s privacy, dignity and independence were respected.

The service was rated Good in all five key areas, including how responsive, safe, well-led, effective and caring it was.

A previous inspection in 2019 - when it was managed by another provider - rated Chapel Hill as Requiring Improvement.

Cllr Brad Smith, cabinet member for adults’ service, said: “I’m delighted that Chapel Hill care home has been rated as Good.

While not getting the very top marks it was striving for, he said: “This reflects the hard work we are doing with homecare providers like Choice Support to raise standards, to provide high quality care that protects vulnerable people from the risk of abuse and helps them enjoy a good life.”

The Commission’s report states: “People said they felt safe and that their needs were met. Medicines were administered safely. Risks were identified, assessed and appropriate risk management plans were in place to provide guidance for staff on how to minimise any risks. Accidents and incidents were logged and investigated in a timely manner.

“People were protected against the risk of infection. Accidents and incidents were appropriately managed and learning from this was passed on to staff. There were enough staff deployed to meet people’s needs in a timely manner.”

