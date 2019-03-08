Wendy notches up bizarre charity walk record

A woman who lost her mother to ovarian cancer is set to notch up an unusual walking record she has set while raising cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sidcup mum Wendy Seers will this weekend mark 14 years of crossing London's iconic bridges with her dad and sons, racking up 200 miles.

After losing her mother Dot to ovarian cancer, Wendy, 49, began completing an annual fundraising walk along the Thames with her father, Brian Herman, 71, and teenage children, Kye, 17, and Reece, 15 and others can join.

Dot's death left a gaping hole in the Herman family when she died in 2001 aged 52.

Wendy, who is an early years practitioner, said: "After mum got her diagnosis, the following months were devastating. Knowing the outcome, watching her deteriorate from the mum we once knew and loved into this frightened, weak, frail shell of a woman was heartbreaking.

"The worst emotion that one can experience when watching a loved one come to the end of their life is that of helplessness and that's exactly what we felt, completely helpless."

Brian then devised a walk based on the areas he explored as a child in Bermondsey.

Wendy said: "It's the least we could do after all the support Macmillan had given us. And I wanted my boys - then eight and six - to understand the importance of helping others and the struggles they endured."

From Tower Bridge to Vauxhall, walkers of all ages make 18 river crossings at their own pace. Participants are required to pay just £10 to take part, with any further fundraising being optional.

Since the annual trek began in 2005, over £15,000 has been raised to boost vital cancer support services across the UK, where over 2.5m people are currently living with and beyond cancer.

Judy Spence, area fundraising manager for London said: "Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations for support, so can only continue to help the growing number of people impacted by cancer because of fundraisers like the London Bridges Walk."

Secure a place by emailing londonbridgeswalk@talktalk.net or call 07458007758.