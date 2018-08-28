Family of Welling speedboat victim Charlotte Brown call for government assurances her killer will be brought to justice

Charlotte's father tells speedboat killer Jack Shepherd there is no hiding place Archant

The family of Charlotte Brown, killed by speedboat show off Jack Shepherd are demanding the government does more to bring him back to Britain and face his jail sentence.

Charlotte Brown. Photo: Met Police Charlotte Brown. Photo: Met Police

Shepherd fled before the end of his manslaughter trial at the Old Bailey.

Some reports say he went to Tbilisi, Georgia, and also Thailand.

Now her family has met with home secretary Sajid Javid demanding he do everything to put Shepherd behind bars.

Charlotte, 24, formerly of Welling but living in East Finchley at the time, died following a speedboat crash on the River Thames in 2015.

Shepherd’s trial was told the defective boat was going fast when it hit a submerged log and capsized and the web designer was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He was jailed last July for six years in his absence.

Theresa May called the case “shocking” and demanded Shepherd “give himself up”.

Charlotte’s family have asked for assurances from the home secretary that all was being done to get him in to prison.

Charlotte’s father Graham Brown, mother Roz Wickens and sister Katie pressed Mr Javid stating there is a need for resolute, continuing and unflinching efforts to trace Shepherd.

The meeting at the House of Commons was arranged by MP for Old Bexley & Sidcup, James Brokenshire.

Afterwards, Graham said: “The home secretary has underlined his own personal commitment to see that Shepherd is arrested and that the current manhunt is given the necessary resources and priority it requires.

“Our message is clear – there can be no hiding place for Jack Shepherd.”

The family wanted to be told everything was being done, including using the National Crime Agency.

They are angry the fugitive, who has leave to appeal conviction, has apparently been speaking with his lawyers.

Family spokesman Graham Brown said: “Jack Shepherd has stolen a beautiful life and needs to atone for his crass and reckless actions. If it wasn’t for this our lovely Charlotte would still be here.”

And Mr Brokenshire added: “It is unacceptable that Charlotte’s family still have not seen the justice they rightly deserve. We must be utterly resolute in seeing that Shepherd pays for his crime.”