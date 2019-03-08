Primary children put on a scratch play to learn life lessons

A primary school took on the challenge to come up with a brand new play, produce and perform it - all in just one week.

And the youngsters at Brampton Primary Academy, Bexleyheath, managed to do just that.

They accepted the challenge to produce a play called Cirque Du Respect with support from charity Arts Insight which aims to build a brighter future for young people through the arts.

The Key Stage 2 children worked together to apply their creative skills in the many departments required, including costume, props and set design.

They even took the opportunity to set up a documentary department filming and editing footage as they went and a marketing department producing promotional merchandise, providing social media shout outs and contacting various VIPS.

This has all been going on alongside an extremely talented cast, who have worked endlessly to deliver an extraordinary performance, said year five teacher Ashleigh Howell.

She said the children adjusted to an adapted school routine beautifully, applied their existing learning and applied professionalism to new experiences, all while maintaining the Brampton Learning Behaviours: aspiration, collaboration, determination, curiosity, independence and resilience.

The teacher said they proved to be respectful individuals, supportive of their peers and adults alike.

Year 6 student Chuckwuyem headed the marketing drive, and describes Cirque Du Respect as "having stunning performances in a breath-taking production, held by children of all ages. It is a delight to see children working so hard, and so corroboratively, from being amazed by amazing acrobats, brave human cannon balls, clumsy clowns, super strong men and many more."

Miss Howell added: "It has been an exceptional experience; the children have really proved themselves, adapted to situations and been extremely receptive and responsible in their roles. The professionalism of these children is outstanding; they have proved a credit to Brampton Primary Academy."

She said it has giving the children some real life experiences which at this age hugely benefits them for their future.

Miss Howell said: "It gave the children the opportunity to take their own risks in a safe environment, whilst staff said it all went beyond their expectations."