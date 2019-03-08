Bexley cycle recycle scheme donates bikes to school

Recycled bikes help with safety training. Picture: Willowbank Primary School Archant

More children are learning to ride bicycles thanks to Bexley’s Cycle Recycle Scheme.

Children from Willowbank Primary School, Seacourt Road, Thamesmead, and their families have been able to learn how to cycle safely, thanks to the project.

It is being run in partnership between the council and Sidcup Cycles.

And the way it works is incredibly simple but amazingly effective, while helping boost road safety knowledge and awareness.

Unwanted bikes are donated by the public to the council.

Sidcup Cycles then checks them completely to ensure every one of them is roadworthy.

At that point, the bicycles are donated to local children in schools or youth groups.

The council’s road safety team have been using the recycled bikes to provide free cycle training sessions to Willowbank Primary School at its weekly after-school club.

And it’s not just the children who are taking advantage of the training.

Peabody Trust Community Sports Activator team loaned bikes to the parents and carers at the after-school club for their training, while the children have been given their bikes to keep. As well as their bikes, every child taking part has also been given a free helmet and hi-viz vest.

The families are the latest to benefit from the scheme, which helps local people to get more active, learn how to cycle or improve any cycling skills they already have.

Councillor Peter Craske, cabinet member for places, said: “We all know that cycling is great for your health and for our wider environment. This fantastic initiative helps families enjoy active fun together while recycling unwanted bikes and giving them to children whose families might not be able to afford one.

“Plus, we’re training whole families to ride safely at the same time.”

And Peabody’s executive director for Thamesmead, John Lewis, added: “I’m delighted Peabody has been able to contribute to this fantastic scheme.

“It is perfectly in keeping with our strategy of helping to create a healthier and happier Thamesmead.”

If you’d like to donate an unwanted adult or child bike to the scheme, please call the council on 020 8303 7777 and ask for the road safety team.