Two arrested after stabbing in Bexleyheath

PUBLISHED: 11:12 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 03 January 2020

The road where a man suffered stab wounds on Christmas Eve. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are investigating a Christmas Eve stabbing incident in Bexleyheath.

The Met said a man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The incident happened in Stapleton Road at 5.35pm on December 24.

A spokesman said: "Police arrested two males, aged 18 and 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"They have been released on bail pending further enquiries to return on a date in late January."

The police said their investigations are continuing.

A comment on the Bexleyheath News and Gossip Facebook page reads: "We drove past and a police car was in the middle of the road with its lights on. Which was odd.

"We drove round the corner and saw one young man handcuffed to the floor and three police officers with him."

