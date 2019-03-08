Poppy appeal launches in Bexleyheath and collectors are needed

Collectors for this year's poppy appeal are needed in Bexley. Picture: Royal British Legion Archant

The annual poppy appeal is a vital fundraiser for the valuable work the Royal British Legion does throughout the year.

It starts in late October and runs through to Armistice Day on November 11.

In Bexleyheath there will be a launch ceremony at Christ Church, Broadway, starting at 11am on October 26.

This is the traditional emotional opening of the Garden of Remembrance in the presence of the Mayor of Bexley Cllr Geraldine Lucia-Hennis, and led by the Reverend Trevor Wyatt.

There will be crosses to commemorate the sacrifice of Bexley residents who served in the armed forces in conflicts around the world since 1914.

After this important service the mayor will proceed to the clock tower where the British Legion will have a marquee set up to launch the Poppy Appeal in Bexleyheath.

From Monday, October 28 until Saturday, November 9 there will be British Legion static points set up in Bexleyheath Shopping Mall, Bexleyheath Asda and Morrisons in Welling.

Additional points may be set up at Tesco, Welling and Sainsbury's, Bexleyheath and the Crayford Branch will be set up at Sainsbury's, Crayford.

Poppy merchandise may be obtained at all of these points, including wreaths. All donations received will go to the Poppy Appeal.

A spokesman for the Legion said: "Our Poppy Appeal collectors are the face of the Legion during the Poppy Appeal and help provide as many opportunities as possible for people to wear a poppy. You need to be over 16 to collect in the street, unless you're collecting as part of a group.

"Even if you can only give a couple of hours a week during the appeal to help us, we'd love to hear from you."

The remembrance poppy has been used like this since 1921 and remains a mainstay of the British calendar.

To help and assist as a collector contact the Legion on 020 8303 2601 or email Membership@BexleyheathandWellingRBL.co.uk.

Anyone needing more information on the incredibly work the British Legion does for so many every year, the Bexleyheath and Welling Branch RBL can be found here BexleyheathandWellingRBL.co.uk or their Facebook page.