Seven burglary arrests in police raids including Belvedere storage facility

Seven arrests have been made into an organised burglary gang following a police raid on a Belvedere storage facility.

The Met police said they have been working on the case with officers from Suffolk.

Together they conducted a number of search and arrest warrants on Wednesday, October 16 in connection with an organised crime group believed to have committed dozens of burglaries stealing high value items.

The group are believed to be responsible for 20 burglaries in London, and over 50 in total.

The warrants were conducted at a storage facility in Belvedere, a residential address in Hackney and a residential address in Kent where a 39-year-old male was arrested.

In Suffolk, Met officers supported local police in conducting warrants at a caravan park near Mildenhall, where six further arrests were made.

These all ranged in age between 17 and 25 and all seven were on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The Met police said that during the searches a number of mobile phones were seized by officers and a substantial amount of high value goods that are believed to be stolen property, were found during the search of the self-storage facility in Belvedere and a number of cars and caravans, believed stolen, were seized.

After the raids, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Met's South East Command said: "We understand the devastation that can be caused to those who are unfortunate enough to the targeted by burglars and the often long term effects that can run far deeper than a loss of property."