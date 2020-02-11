Bexley Council top in London for spending on apprenticeships

Bexley Council has revealed it is the most successful borough in London for spending its apprenticeship levy to provide jobs and training for local people.

The authority spent £343,000 on apprenticeships from May 2017 to May 2019.

It said this is 43.4 per cent of the apprenticeship levy it paid to the government and it expects to spend all its levy within the 24 months allowed.

Every large employer must pay the apprenticeship levy. The contribution is 0.5 per cent of salary costs.

Bexley makes spending all its levies a priority and makes some available to its local partners and service providers.

The aim of the levy is to encourage employers to support the employment of new apprentices and what it calls the upskilling of existing employees with the skills, knowledge and behaviours required in today's workforce. Unspent levy is claimed by the government.

Last month Bexley was officially named as the most successful London borough for under-19 apprenticeship starts in 2019, when 570 young people in the borough started a new career.

Bexley's cabinet member for resources, Cllr David Leaf, said: "Helping our young people into good jobs is important to us.

"We currently have 85 apprentices in the council, working on everything from communications, to regeneration, to finance and community safety.

"There are many other excellent employers in the borough who do the same."

During Apprenticeship Week, Bexley Council said it was determined to do all it could to continue its boosting of numbers because it understand the value of a well-trained workforce.

And to back all this up, the council continued to host its popular annual apprenticeship event at the Civic Offices.

As always it proved a major success with more than 1,300 young people registering to attend.

It gave people from across the borough the opportunity to talk to 51 providers, including colleges, employers and trainers, and to find out if an apprenticeship is right for them.

For more information about key positions in the apprenticeships available in the borough visit www.apprenticeships.gov.uk