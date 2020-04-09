Search

Coronavirus Community Lifelines: Bexley

PUBLISHED: 16:57 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 09 April 2020

Bexey Civic Centre. Picture: LDRS

Bexey Civic Centre. Picture: LDRS

Archant

Information on schools, charities, volunteer services and how the Bexley community is supporting you through the Covid-19 crisis.

Local volunteer networks

Age UK Bexley continues to offer phone support and can help with shopping and collection of medicines. Alternatively, call them 020 8300 0883.

A group of volunteers have set up Isolation Help Bexley (IHB). The group provides assistance, including alleviating loneliness, to vulnerable Bexley residents. Register as a person wanting assistance or to volunteer here.

Bexley Voluntary Service Council (BVSC) is working with the local voluntary and community sector to support residents. Recruitment for individuals who want to help has temporarily closed, however charities and community groups can still get in touch if they are experiencing a high demand for services or require assistance transitioning to remote working. Email info@bvsc.co.uk, or call 0300 302 0056.

There are several Covid-19 Mutual Aid UK groups providing help and information across Bexley borough. Visit the website to find a group closest to you.

Residents can also join Nextdoor, an online neighbourhood hub that connects neighbours.

Bexley Foodbank continues to accept donations. A full list of urgently needed items and food donation points is found here.

Online support

Bexley Council has a coronavirus helpline which is accessed either online or by phone on 020 3045 5398 between 8am and 8pm. It is set up to help people who need someone to pick up shopping or other essentials, or who want information.

Age UK has extensive coronavirus information for older people available on the charity’s national website.

Local shops, pubs & restaurants

All pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed except those providing a takeaway or delivery service, including Indian restaurant Viceroy of India. The restaurant is open for delivery (4.30pm to 9.30pm) and pickup (4.30pm to 10pm) seven days a week.

Village Wines is taking online orders and there is no minimum order.

The Bakery remains open Monday to Saturday from 7am and closing from 1pm.

6 Bexley High Street.

All large supermarkets and some smaller stores will remain open in Bexley and some will provide special opening hours for NHS staff, the elderly and the vulnerable. Check supermarket websites for details.

You may also want to watch:

Schools

Schools in Bexley are closed until further notice for the majority of children. Schools will remain open to children and young people of key workers and vulnerable children - including those under the guidance of social workers or have educational health and care plans.

Bexley Council asks parents and carers who are on the list of government designated keyworkers who would like more information to speak to their child’s school.

A link to the government guidelines for schools is available here.

Free school meals:

School meals are being served in most primary schools for the attending children. Children will receive either meals, food vouchers or food parcels, which contain a week’s worth of ingredients to make lunches, determined by headteachers. Speak to your school for further information.

Transport links

Bexley station remains open with trains operating on a limited service, but you should only travel if your journey is essential and you are a key worker. When possible, avoid using public transport during peak times. Crayford and Albany Park stations are also currently open, however the ticket office at Albany Park is closed until further notice. Buses, including night buses, continue to run on a reduced service throughout the week. For further details visit Transport for London and Southeastern.

Religious organisations

Places of worship in Bexley are now closed to the public but many are offering live streams and other online services.

The ministry team at St Barnabas Church can still be contacted online or by phone. It also has a home worship resource list available on its website.

Albany Park Baptist Church is holding Sunday sermons online. Find links on the church’s Facebook page.The church’s website also has recordings of past sermons and inspirational recordings.

While Baldwyns Park Baptist Church has closed, it will pray for people. If you would like the church to pray for you, drop a note into the church post box. These will be collected and prayers said each day. Dartford Road DA5 2AY. Alternatively, call the pastor on 01322 524320

Listings/essential numbers

NHS: call 111 or find the NHS coronavirus fact sheet here.

Bexley Council: Find the council’s coronavirus information and support details here.

Bexley Coronavirus helpline: 020 3045 5398

Mind Bexley Wellbeing Support Line: (M-F 9am-6pm) 0203 912 0048

