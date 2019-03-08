Cricket: Crawley pleased with Kent century

Kent's Zak Crawley during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Kent batsman Zak Crawley was delighted to score a century on the first day of their County Championship Division One match with Warwickshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent's Zak Crawley reaches his 100 during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Kent's Zak Crawley reaches his 100 during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The 21-year-old hit 18 fours in his 108 as Kent made 367-5 at Edgbaston, with Heino Kuhn (72) and Ollie Robinson (59 not out) addinng half-centuries.

And Crawley is hoping the visitors can pile on the misery for their rivals on Friday, after losing their first match of the campaign at Somerset.

He said; “It’s been a perfect start to the game and hopefully tomorrow we can go on to a big total and hopefully bat once and see if we can bowl them out twice.

“We had a chat about last week which was obviously very disappointing but we are just trying to move on this week going into a big break before the next championship game.

“I was very pleased with the century. I was on 99 for a while (again!) which was a bit nerve-racking but pleased to get there in the end.”

Crawley put on 82 for the first wicket with Sean Dickson (31) and 87 with Matt Renshaw (36), before he was fourth man out with the score on 204.

Kuhn and Robinson shared a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket to put Kent on top and Crawley added: “It was a lovely deck to bat on this early in the season, I am amazed how well the groundstaff have done.

“Warwickshire bowled well and created lots of chances and a few play-and-misses here and there and they are a good side so I was very pleased.”