Belvedere drug gang member given suspended jail sentence

Sean Ryan had a cannabis factory in an outbuilding at his Belvedere home. Picture: Met Police Archant

Three men, including one from Belvedere, have been sentenced for their part in producing and supplying drugs.

Taylor Deacon. Picture: Met Police Taylor Deacon. Picture: Met Police

They are all members of a south London criminal network, said the Met police, and appaeared at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, June 14.

Sean Ryan, of Kingswood Avenue, Belvedere, who was charged with production of cannabis and abstraction of electricity was sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Taylor Deacon, of Newstead Rise, Caterham who had been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, production of cannabis, abstraction of electricity and possession of criminal property was jailed for four years and seven months.

Frank Thomas, of Saxonbury Close, Mitcham, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, production of cannabis and abstraction of electricity. He was jailed for five and a half years.

Frank Thomas. Picture: Met Police Frank Thomas. Picture: Met Police

They were caught following an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Trident and Area Crime Command.

They said between September 2017 and April 2018 search warrants were executed at a number of addresses across south London.

You may also want to watch:

Officers discovered three large cannabis factories and seized a large quantity of Class A drugs.

Thomas, 32, and Deacon, 28, were arrested, having attempted to flee from police. Deacon was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash and Class A drugs.

Officers searched the home addresses of Thomas and Deacon and further Class A drugs were seized. Deacon was also found to be cultivating cannabis at his home.

Ryan, 45, was arrested on April 11 last year. A cannabis factory was located in an outbuilding in his garden.

Deacon and Thomas were deemed to be lead players in the enterprise, setting up and running cannabis factories at locations unconnected to him.

It is estimated the factories run by the criminal network were capable of producing an annual yield of cannabis with a street value of more than £200,000.

After the sentencing hearings, Det Sgt Damian Hill said: "This criminal gang benefitted considerably from their criminality and like many others in their position, assumed impunity.

"I hope this case sends a clear message to others assuming they are beyond the law that we will identify and arrest those intent on producing and supplying drugs on the streets of London."