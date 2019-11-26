Search

Bexley thug jailed after filming himself kicking helpless man in head in Dartford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 November 2019

George Arnott admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Picture: Kent Police

George Arnott admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A vicious thug who filmed himself carrying out a sickening attack on a helpless man has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Woolwich Crown Court was told George Arnott, of Parkhill Road, Sidcup, assaulted the man as he lay motionless on the floor in Dartford town centre.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced on Tuesday, November 26.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, September 7.

At around 1.45am, Arnott was on his mobile phone in Essex Road when a man, who was also on his phone, walked past him.

Arnott followed the man and then punched him in the head causing him to drop his phone.

He then repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head and upper body.

The victim, who was not known to Arnott, was kicked a total of 22 times and received serious facial injuries.

Pc Michael Rake of North Kent CID said after the sentencing: "What is particularly disturbing about this case is that he actually filmed himself committing the attack. Arnott is a malicious, violent character and thankfully he has received a custodial sentence and will no longer be a threat to society."

