Phone scammer duped pensioners out of thousands

Ahmed Yasin used a clever phone con to steal thousands from vulnerable pensioners.

A conman who was jailed for duping pensioners out of thousands was caught in Bexley.

Kent police said he formed part of an organised group that conned elderly victims into thinking they were dealing with the police.

Ahmed Yasin, 18, of Ming Street, Canary Wharf, appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on July 26 where he admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and was jailed for 15 months.

Kent police said around £21,000 was stolen from people who had been phoned by a caller claiming to be police.

Pensioners were cold-called and told someone had used their bank card illegally and then asked to help in a "police sting".

The elderly victims were told to ring 999 to report it, but the scammers never cleared the phone line, so the victim ended up still speaking to a scammer but thinking it was the police.

The victims were then convinced to withdraw thousands and hand it to a police courier to use as evidence. Instead, the scammers just pocketed the cash.

After one con, the police were tipped off about a car.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on the A2 in Bexley by Kent officers and Yasin was arrested. Officers seized two bundles of cash which matched the amount stolen from his latest victims.

After sentencing, Det Sgt Marc Cananur of the Serious Economic Crime Unit, said: "Yasin targeted vulnerable people in order to steal vast quantities of cash. In this instance it was rewarding to be able to return the money to the rightful owners, but this is not always possible.

"The police will never ask people to withdraw money for an investigation, however these conmen are convincing and use other details they know about their victim as a way of making them believe they are genuine. They are relentless and persistently target people if they feel they are going to be successful in getting them to part with their money.

"I would like to urge people with vulnerable family members to make sure they are aware of scams like this and report any suspicious calls to the police or Action Fraud."