Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rapist jailed for four years

PUBLISHED: 15:03 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 14 January 2019

George Wenlock admitted two rape charges. Photo: Kent Police

George Wenlock admitted two rape charges. Photo: Kent Police

Archant

A Sidcup man has been jailed for four years for twice raping a woman in Medway.

George Wenlock, of Mallard Walk, raped the woman at an address in Gillingham in November 2018, despite the victim telling him on several occasions that his advances were unwelcome and he did not have consent.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, January 14.

In addition to the custodial sentence, he will appear on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Det Insp Dan Rance, the senior investigating officer for the case, said: “Standing up against a man who has subjected you to the most abhorrent of offences is an incredibly difficult and intrusive process to go through. I commend this lady for the courage she has shown.

“Rape is a heinous offence and everyone at Kent Police is committed to ensuring offenders for this type of crime are brought before the court so that a custodial sentence can be imposed.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans for Arthur Street estate to go before council

An artist's impression of how the regenerated development could look. Photo: LDRS/Orbit

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

David Andrews, Huseyin Huseyin, David Smith, Freddie Mockler, Perry Rye and David Cakebread have all been jailed. Photo: Met Police

Rapist jailed for four years

George Wenlock admitted two rape charges. Photo: Kent Police

Remembering the Belvedere floods, 60 years on

The River Thames breaking through the gap near Callenders Jetty at Erith

Plans to turn entrance to Old Farm Park into access road for ‘much-needed’ 60-home development will be discussed this week

The access to the park opposite Hollies Avenue, on Old Farm Avenue could be transformed into an access road

Latest from the Bexley Times

Rapist jailed for four years

George Wenlock admitted two rape charges. Photo: Kent Police

Plans for Arthur Street estate to go before council

An artist's impression of how the regenerated development could look. Photo: LDRS/Orbit

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Prepare for wind

Wind and rain will blow into the capital on Sunday and Monday (Picture: PA Images)

NHS urgently appealing for more male blood donors across London in 2019

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging men in London to match women in making becoming a blood donor their New Year�s resolution for 2019. Photo: NHS

Plans for new BMX track at Bexleyheath park to go before Bexley Council committee

A CGI impression of what the finished BMX track may look like. Photo: LDRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists