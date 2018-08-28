Rapist jailed for four years

George Wenlock admitted two rape charges. Photo: Kent Police Archant

A Sidcup man has been jailed for four years for twice raping a woman in Medway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Wenlock, of Mallard Walk, raped the woman at an address in Gillingham in November 2018, despite the victim telling him on several occasions that his advances were unwelcome and he did not have consent.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, January 14.

In addition to the custodial sentence, he will appear on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Det Insp Dan Rance, the senior investigating officer for the case, said: “Standing up against a man who has subjected you to the most abhorrent of offences is an incredibly difficult and intrusive process to go through. I commend this lady for the courage she has shown.

“Rape is a heinous offence and everyone at Kent Police is committed to ensuring offenders for this type of crime are brought before the court so that a custodial sentence can be imposed.”