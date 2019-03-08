Man jailed for armed robberies in Bexley, Erith and Dartford

A man who carried out armed robberies at a bookmaker's and post offices in Bexley and Dartford has been jailed.

Woolwich Crown Court heard on Thursday, May 30 that Michael McClusky, of Brinkburn Close, Abbey Wood, and another man entered various commercial premises, threatening staff and stealing money and other items.

The first offence occurred on January 30 at 8pm at a bookmaker's in Avenue Road, Bexley. Two men armed with axes entered through the front door and walked to the counter. They smashed through the glass window separating the staff from the customer. One of the men put the axe to the staff member's throat.

The pair stole more than £2,000 in cash along with cheque books and keys to the fruit machines.

On February 5, at 11.20am at a post office in Southfleet Road, Dartford two men carrying axes entered the store. A staff member confronted them and was hit with the handle of the axe and punched. The men only managed to grab £5 and ran out followed by a staff member who had seen the robbers get into a red vehicle believed to be a Volkswagen Golf.

In a third incident at 11.48am a post office in Forest Road, Erith was targeted. Two men entered the store with axes and demanded money. Tills were emptied and the men left when the panic alarm was pressed. They were chased by a member of staff who also saw them get into a red vehicle which was parked in Cedar Road.

Shortly after the last incident the getaway vehicle was spotted by officers from Kent police who attempted to pull the vehicle over. It drove off and shortly after two men were seen by officers at Priory Road talking to a taxi driver.

They looked out of breath so the officers parked up and got out to speak to them. The men ran off, but one was detained. This man was identified as McClusky, 31. He arrested for robbery.

A cheque taken from the till of the Erith post office was found in his bag. A black baseball cap that was worn by one of the robbers was identical to the baseball cap found down McClusky's trousers when he was arrested. McClusky's blood was also located at both the Avenue Road and Forest Road robberies.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of robbery.

A 32-year-old arrested on February 20 was released under investigation.

After McClusky's trial, Det Sgt Ian Barnard, South East Command Unit CID, said: "McClusky is a very dangerous man with a complete disregard for the law. McClusky was already out on licence at the time he committed these offences.

"His conviction is a joint effort by the Met and Kent police, with the investigation led by officers from the Met and Kent police able to spot the vehicle and immediately detain McClusky. I am glad that a lengthy custodial sentence has been handed down and this criminal is off the streets and is unable to inflict any further violence."

His Honour Judge Shorrock of Woolwich Crown Court said: "McClusky has a poor attitude to society and sees offending as a normal part of life. McClusky poses a high risk of harm to members of the public and the public must be protected from him."