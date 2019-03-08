Dangerous driver from Sidcup jailed for repeat offences

Jay Langley was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while banned and with no insurance and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Sidcup motorist has been jailed after he was caught as part of a Met Police scheme to catch repeat danger drivers.

He was a high-risk offender arrested as part of its Vision Zero initiative.

Jay Langley, 32, of Ellenborough Road, was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while banned and with no insurance, failing to stop for police and possession of cannabis. And at Woolwich Crown Court on March 29 he was jailed for 18 months.

He was banned from driving for three years starting when he is released.

The court was told officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command were making arrest enquiries at Langley’s home in November last year,

While there, the officers saw him driving and attempted to stop him, but he drove off at speed and evaded capture. In doing so, at one point he careered over the central reservation into the path of an oncoming car, which resulted in a minor collision. There were no injuries and minimal damage was caused to the other vehicle.

An arrest warrant was executed on his address a week later, and he was picked up and charged. That’s when officers also found the illegal drugs.

The Met said that under its Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from London’s transport network by 2041, the Met has a priority of proactively targeting high-risk offenders – criminals on London’s roads who can pose a significant risk to other road users in the course of committing crimes or driving offences in general.

Det Supt Andy Cox, Roads and Transport Policing Command, said after sentencing: “Langley showed a total disregard for the law, driving a vehicle while disqualified, attempting to evade police, and endangering the lives of other road users. Motorists caught driving dangerously face very serious penalties, which may include time in jail, as this result proves. Langley now faces imprisonment followed by a lengthy driving ban.”

And Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London, added: “Langley is a criminal who posed a serious danger on our roads.”