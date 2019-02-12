Student aiming for a sixth world crossbow title

A world crossbow champion from Bexleyheath is looking to add to her titles, but needs some financial help.

Louise Coulter, 23, said: “I have been invited by Great Britain to compete in the 2019 World Crossbow Championships in Ennigerloh, Germany in June.

“I currently hold five crossbow world records and a national title and it would be great if I could win this competition too.”

Louise, a maths student at University of Greenwich, needs a sponsor, adding: “This sport is very expensive and any sponsorship funds will go towards my GB kit, travel insurance, and spare equipment.

“I started shooting in September 2017 after I had attended a target sports taster session through the Royal Greenwich Scouts.

“After this I started to train with my coach Alan, through his company targetsportsworld.com who also teaches rifle shooting, tomahawk throwing, and archery.”

Louise told us: “I love competing, and as a child I dreamed of going to the Olympics.

“Additionally, my grandad, who sadly passed away last year, was an active longbow shooter and this is my way to honour him.”

It takes an extraordinary skill to succeed in the sport.

Louise said: “It needs good hand-eye co-ordination, accuracy, perseverance, concentration, patience, time management, knowledge of your kit. Even if there is the slightest change, it can cause a big difference in where the bolts land.”

At the world championships there will be five days of shooting.

Louise said: “Overall there are 60 bolts to be fired. This is actually very hard work as there is a big strain on your upper arm muscles as well as your concentration as it is hard to keep everything in order for multiple hours.

“The bows are mostly custom made and can become very expensive. The average, simple kit costs around £600 to 700.

“Then for competition I will need the GB uniform at £50, travel insurance, and a sturdy solid travel case for my equipment to avoid damage on the plane which is up to £100.

“There are lots of other costs involved such as flights, accommodation, food, travel in Germany and so on.

“I am planning to pay for a lot of it myself but I do need to raise some money as it will come to around £1,500 to £2,000 altogether, which is a lot for a student.”

To support Louise, go to https://www.gofundme.com/crossbow-world-championships