Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dad to cycle 300 miles for hospital that saved Isabelle

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 August 2019

Rebecca and Tom Golding with Isabelle. Picture: Golding family

Rebecca and Tom Golding with Isabelle. Picture: Golding family

Archant

A grateful dad is cycling 300 miles from Paris to Evelina London Children's Hospital to thank medics for saving his newborn daughter's life.

Isabelle fighting for her life in hospital. Picture: Rebecca GoldingIsabelle fighting for her life in hospital. Picture: Rebecca Golding

Isabelle Golding was born on April 28 last year but when she was taken home later that day her parents, Tom and Rebecca, noticed she was lethargic and had saliva bubbling around her mouth.

The Sidcup couple dashed back to their local hospital where an X-ray revealed she had trache-oesophageal fistula and oesophageal atresia.

This is a rare birth defect that affects a baby's oesophagus, or food pipe, and trachea, the airway. It can be life-threatening without surgery.

Rebecca, 32, said: "It was horrific and every parent's worst nightmare. We didn't know it at the time, but Isabelle was becoming really weak because she hadn't slept and milk and saliva was going straight to her lungs, which meant she was basically drowning."

Isabelle was rushed to the paediatric intensive care unit at Evelina London Children's Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca, who is now a full-time carer for Isabelle, said: "She has been admitted to hospital 16 times in the last year, and has had to have further surgery to help her with feeding. She will need ongoing treatment and more surgery in the future so will remain an Evelina London patient until she is 18."

Tom is raising money for the children's hospital by cycling 300 miles over four days, from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to Evelina London in Lambeth.

The PE teacher said: "It goes without saying that our story could have had a very different ending if it wasn't for the unbelievable treatment and care that Isabelle continues to receive at Evelina London - every single member of staff at that hospital is an angel in disguise."

He also raised £6,800 in the London Marathon.

Mr Iain Yardley, a consultant paediatric and neonatal surgeon, said: "Babies born with these rare birth defects are not able to swallow safely, if at all, without complex life-saving surgery. A huge team of specialists have been involved in Isabelle's treatment and we'll continue caring for her."

Any donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evelinabikeride

Most Read

Hatherley Road flats plan approved by Bexley Council

Bexley Council approved the plan for Hatherley Road. Picture: Paul Bennett

Late night underwear chat with students gets teacher life ban

Teacher banned for life after late night underwear chats with two students

Sidcup U3A book club given cash by care home

Members of the University of the Third Age were presented with the cheque by Care UK boss Lorraine Eastmead. Picture: Care UK

Bexley’s first Eco Fest will spread the word to save planet

Bin-bot will be spreading the eco word at Bexley's first Eco Festival. Picture: Bexley Council

Teenager Kai is determined to support genetics research

The Johnston family wants to raise awareness of the Jeans for Genes fundraising events coming up soon. Picture: Carol Johnston

Most Read

Hatherley Road flats plan approved by Bexley Council

Bexley Council approved the plan for Hatherley Road. Picture: Paul Bennett

Late night underwear chat with students gets teacher life ban

Teacher banned for life after late night underwear chats with two students

Sidcup U3A book club given cash by care home

Members of the University of the Third Age were presented with the cheque by Care UK boss Lorraine Eastmead. Picture: Care UK

Bexley’s first Eco Fest will spread the word to save planet

Bin-bot will be spreading the eco word at Bexley's first Eco Festival. Picture: Bexley Council

Teenager Kai is determined to support genetics research

The Johnston family wants to raise awareness of the Jeans for Genes fundraising events coming up soon. Picture: Carol Johnston

Latest from the Bexley Times

T20: Kent Spitfires grounded by Gloucestershire

Kent Spitfires' Daniel Bell-Drummond during the Vitality T20 Blast, south group match at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Dad to cycle 300 miles for hospital that saved Isabelle

Rebecca and Tom Golding with Isabelle. Picture: Golding family

Sidcup U3A book club given cash by care home

Members of the University of the Third Age were presented with the cheque by Care UK boss Lorraine Eastmead. Picture: Care UK

Hatherley Road flats plan approved by Bexley Council

Bexley Council approved the plan for Hatherley Road. Picture: Paul Bennett

Plan for 48 affordable homes on Slade Green allotments site get the green light

A site that used to be used as allotment just off Howbury Lane will now be converted into affordable housing. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists