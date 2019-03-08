Search

Danson Park named as London's best by the people who use it

PUBLISHED: 08:58 28 August 2019

Danson Park - the best a Londoner can get. Picture: Paul Bennett

Danson Park in Welling has been voted by the public as the best park in London.

The survey was organised by green space charity Fields in Trust, which has spent 94 years providing legal protection to parks and green spaces ensuring they will always be available for future generations to enjoy.

For this year's contest, a record 364 nominations were received, of which 44 were in London.

Those nominations were supported by park users, communities, Friends of groups, and landowners and an unprecedented total of 36,832 votes were cast for parks and green spaces across the UK.

Voters said the outstanding Danson Park offers so much to the whole community - from children playing in the splash park to the formal planting, with space to walk or relax and even somewhere for a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

The UK's Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities, supporting mental and physical health and bringing people together. The charity is concerned that many parks and green spaces are under threat and are at risk of being lost to development or a cycle of decline and disappearance.

The group recently discovered some 2.5 million people across Great Britain do not have local access to a park or green space and London has more than 10,000 people whose nearest green space is more than 10 minutes' walk from home.

Bexley Council leader Teresa O'Neill said; "To win the regional vote for the Best Park in London is amazing.

"The level of support it received is an example of the pride local people have in our borough. Having three other all very different Bexley parks nominated for this award - Hall Place and Gardens, Lesnes Abbey Woods and Footscray Meadows - just shows what a wealth of fantastic parks and open spaces we have."

Fields in Trust chief executive, Helen Griffiths said: "We know parks provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them.

"Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these vital parts of the UK's community infrastructure for future generations to enjoy."

