MP checks on King Henry School merger success

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 March 2019

Sir David Evennett talks to pupils. Photo: Ashley Brown

Sir David Evennett talks to pupils. Photo: Ashley Brown

After two local schools merged at the end of last year, Sir David Evennett has paid a visit to check on progress.

Sir David looks over the gardens. Photo: Ashley BrownSir David looks over the gardens. Photo: Ashley Brown

The MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford was at King Henry School in Erith.

It was formerly Erith School and merged with Townley Grammar on September 1 last year to form the new Odyssey Trust for Education.

Sir David, who has been a longstanding supporter of both schools, was greeted by senior members of staff then given a tour of the school, which included a visit to a Year 7 drama class and a look at the new building works.

He then met with pupils on the Student Council to speak about his role as a Member of Parliament, answering a range of questions from why he became involved in politics to Brexit.

Sir David answers questions from students. Photo: Ashley BrownSir David answers questions from students. Photo: Ashley Brown

Deputy headteacher Hayley Gibbs explained the vision “to leave no student behind” by providing the very best in student support and a rich and diverse curriculum offer.

He then met with pupils on the student council to speak about his role, answering a full range of probing questions from why he became involved in politics and become a Member of Parliament to the complexities of the Brexit negotiations which are still under way.

Sir David told them how confident the students were after meeting members of the school parliament.

This is just one of the new initiatives that have been introduced to provide students with a real voice in the development of the school together with an understanding of how parliamentary democracy works.

The MP meets King Henry School staff. Photo: Ashley BrownThe MP meets King Henry School staff. Photo: Ashley Brown

Afterwards, Sir David chatted with executive headteacher Desmond Deehan about the trust’s plans for the school.

This included the journey of improvement and the trust’s plans for the school, which include the addition of a grammar stream supported by Townley Grammar.

Mr Deehan said: “This is a ground-breaking innovation in education with a high performing grammar school sponsoring a secondary modern and demonstrated what can be achieved through collaboration and a shared passion for the futures of young people in the community.”

