Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Kent can learn from Cook says Denly

PUBLISHED: 07:53 28 May 2019

Joe Denly of Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Joe Denly of Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent captain Joe Denly hopes his players will learn from watching Essex's Sir Alastair Cook score a century against them on Monday.

Cook spent five and a half hours at the crease to reach 125 as the home side posted 303-8 at Chelmsford.

Essex reached 275-3 before Cook was run out and Darren Stevens (3-53) and Matt Milnes (3-56) had late success with the second new ball.

And Denly said: "It was the best we have seen before from Cook. You have to invest some time on that wicket to get those runs and he showed that.

"It was a lesson for us when we come to bat. All in all, though, it was a fantastic effort from our seamers.

"When they were three down I was beginning to wonder whether I had made the right decision with the toss.

"But the way the day ended it is pretty evens stevens. We can take a lot from that final hour and hopefully wrap it up quickly.

You may also want to watch:

"I think there has been enough in it for most of the day. The ball got soft quickly but with the new ball we could have had them three or four down early on.

"As a batting team we will have to invest some time. It won't be our prettiest knocks."

Denly had hoped to be a part of England's squad at the upcoming World Cup, only to miss out on the final 15-man selection.

But he remained positive and is looking to help Kent to keep his Ashes dream alive, adding: "It is nice to be back. Before I got the call I knew that this was an avenue they could take and I was fully prepared for it.

"I think Liam Dawson is a fantastic cricketer and deserves his selection.

"There is no point moping around, I have to get on with it now and put on some performances for Kent.

"There is a lot of cricket between now and the Ashes so my focus is trying to perform to Kent and the Ashes selection will take care of itself.

"I would have liked to play more cricket but it has been great to be involved in the IPL and with England.

"That England white ball team is a special team and the country should be excited about their chances at the World Cup."

Most Read

Cricket: Cook century gives Essex edge over Kent

Sir Alastair Cook of Essex hits 4 runs for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Prolific shoplifter banned from all UK Co-op supermarkets in country

Christopher Fawcett, 37 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to four counts of theft and was jailed for seven weeks. Picture: Blendon and Penhill Police

Cricket: Kent debutant Mulder makes mark

Kent's Wiaan Mulder during day one of the Specsavers Division One County Championship match at The County Ground, Beckenham.

Erith drug dealer ran across dual carriageway after police caught him hiding cocaine inside sweets tub

Cyril Jack

Radio icon Tony Blackburn brings his Sounds of the Sixties to the stage

Tony Blackburn brings his Sounds of the Sixties to Bromley. Picture: Richard Cannon

Most Read

Cricket: Cook century gives Essex edge over Kent

Sir Alastair Cook of Essex hits 4 runs for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Prolific shoplifter banned from all UK Co-op supermarkets in country

Christopher Fawcett, 37 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to four counts of theft and was jailed for seven weeks. Picture: Blendon and Penhill Police

Cricket: Kent debutant Mulder makes mark

Kent's Wiaan Mulder during day one of the Specsavers Division One County Championship match at The County Ground, Beckenham.

Erith drug dealer ran across dual carriageway after police caught him hiding cocaine inside sweets tub

Cyril Jack

Radio icon Tony Blackburn brings his Sounds of the Sixties to the stage

Tony Blackburn brings his Sounds of the Sixties to Bromley. Picture: Richard Cannon

Latest from the Bexley Times

Cricket: Kent can learn from Cook says Denly

Joe Denly of Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Cricket: Cook century gives Essex edge over Kent

Sir Alastair Cook of Essex hits 4 runs for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Kent’s Klaassen faced a long run to first class cricket

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Watch this bank holiday weekend weather forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudier Sunday and a fresh-feeling Monday

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

London Rivers Week launching in Bexley

As London Rivers Week kicks off in Bexley hours of fun is promised at Birchmere Lake. Picture: London Rivers Week
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists