Cricket: Kent can learn from Cook says Denly

Joe Denly of Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Kent captain Joe Denly hopes his players will learn from watching Essex's Sir Alastair Cook score a century against them on Monday.

Cook spent five and a half hours at the crease to reach 125 as the home side posted 303-8 at Chelmsford.

Essex reached 275-3 before Cook was run out and Darren Stevens (3-53) and Matt Milnes (3-56) had late success with the second new ball.

And Denly said: "It was the best we have seen before from Cook. You have to invest some time on that wicket to get those runs and he showed that.

"It was a lesson for us when we come to bat. All in all, though, it was a fantastic effort from our seamers.

"When they were three down I was beginning to wonder whether I had made the right decision with the toss.

"But the way the day ended it is pretty evens stevens. We can take a lot from that final hour and hopefully wrap it up quickly.

"I think there has been enough in it for most of the day. The ball got soft quickly but with the new ball we could have had them three or four down early on.

"As a batting team we will have to invest some time. It won't be our prettiest knocks."

Denly had hoped to be a part of England's squad at the upcoming World Cup, only to miss out on the final 15-man selection.

But he remained positive and is looking to help Kent to keep his Ashes dream alive, adding: "It is nice to be back. Before I got the call I knew that this was an avenue they could take and I was fully prepared for it.

"I think Liam Dawson is a fantastic cricketer and deserves his selection.

"There is no point moping around, I have to get on with it now and put on some performances for Kent.

"There is a lot of cricket between now and the Ashes so my focus is trying to perform to Kent and the Ashes selection will take care of itself.

"I would have liked to play more cricket but it has been great to be involved in the IPL and with England.

"That England white ball team is a special team and the country should be excited about their chances at the World Cup."