Find out how your child’s Bexley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c Archant

Four Bexley schools have been judged to be performing ‘well below average’ in the latest Progress 8 tables.

The Department for Education (DforE) published its secondary school league tables on Thursday, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.5.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.83, the value added score of pupils at Townley Grammar School from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Bexley, but Welling School, Cleeve Park School, Bexleyheath Academy and Erith School were given negative scores.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Townley Grammar School: 0.83

‘Average’:

St Catherine Catholic School: 0.49

Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School: 0.39

Harris Garrard Academy: 0.37

Bexley Grammar School: 0.21

Harris Academy Falconwood: 0.2

‘Average’:

St Columba’s Catholic Boys’ School: 0.08

Blackfen School for Girls: 0.02

Beths Grammar School: -0.01

Haberdashers’ Aske’s Crayford Academy: -0.15

‘Below average’:

Trinity Church of England School, Belvedere: -0.32

Hurstmere School: -0.38

‘Well below average’:

Welling School: -0.51

Cleeve Park School: -0.66

Bexleyheath Academy: -0.69

Erith School: -0.69

Woodside School: -1.55

Oakwood School: -2.66

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.