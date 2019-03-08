Diabetes self help scheme launched in Bromley and Bexley

Technology is being used to help tackle Type 2 diabetes in Bromley and Bexley.

Today, Thursday, November 14, is World Diabetes Day and to mark the moment, the NHS is launching the new service for people living with the condition.

It should now make it easier to access vital support.

The innovative new service from the NHS, called Diabetes Book and Learn, will allow people to self-refer for diabetes support courses rather than go through their GP.

The courses teach how to manage the condition better and significantly decrease the risk of serious complications such as blindness and amputations.

This will increase choice for people who can access expert support through face-to-face courses or online programmes and book themselves onto their choice of course via the website or by phone.

The latest estimated number of people living with Type 2 diabetes in Bromley is 22,951 and in Bexley it is 15,621.

Dr Jonty Heaversedge, NHS England, London's medical director for primary care and digital transformation, said: "It's great to see south London's NHS, GPs, hospitals and innovators working together to bring access to practical health care into people's lives using everyday technology.

"Diabetes Book and Learn is enabling people to not only live better, healthier lives but to stay ahead of their condition and reduce their risk of serious health complications.

"It couldn't be easier to learn about how to manage your diabetes if you live in south London thanks to this service."

The courses have been clinically proven to have a positive impact on individuals including lowering average blood glucose levels, thereby reducing the risk of complications, plus it helps reduce cholesterol and blood pressure levels, improves levels of physical activity and weight loss; plus improve understanding.

The aim of these specifically designed courses is for people living with Type 2 diabetes to improve their knowledge, skills and confidence, enabling them to take increasing control of their condition and integrate effective self-management into their daily lives.

These courses help people to take control of their diabetes through learning more about their condition.