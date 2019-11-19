Dilmaghani: I can mix with world's very best
PUBLISHED: 10:27 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 19 November 2019
Alex Dilmaghani believes he is more than capable of mixing it with the world's very best boxers in the featherweights and super-featherweights divisions after his exceptional performance at York Hall on Saturday.
The 28-year-old from Crayford came agonisingly short of clinching the IBO World super-featherweight title after his fascinating encounter with Nicaragua's Francisco Fonseca, which was fought at such a blistering pace, ended in a majority draw.
In a decision that could have went either way it was too close to call, but Howard Foster was brave enough to gave it 115-114 to previously two-time world title challenger Fonseca, 29, while Pawel Kardyni and Roberto Ramirez Jr both scored it 114-114.
But Dilmaghani, who recorded his first draw in a 22-fight record, believes he did more than enough to win the bout which was televised live on Channel 5.
"I thought I won," he said. "I thought the cleaner work came from myself. When he was drying I was catching him a lot, so it is what it is.
"I felt a bit stale because I've been out of the ring for six months but I thought I won, I thought I did enough."
Dilmaghani was cut above the left eye by a clash of heads in the ninth round, but despite the scare he battled on and come through the 12-rounder.
"The cut kind of headed me a bit so to be honest I couldn't see out of it," he added. "It's the fight game, these things happen but I'm glad the crowd was entertained. It was a great fight for Channel 5 and the fans.
"I've got a good pace, he had a good pace, so I knew it was going to be an all-action fight.
"I expect him to be strong. He took on Gervonta Davis (WBA world champion) on two weeks notice and it was a hell of a fight also with Tevin Farmer (IBF world champion). He's a well respected world class fighter.
"I've proved that I'm that level beyond now. We're both world-class fighters and we put on a world-class fight on terrestrial TV. This is what true world-class boxing is all about."
Dilmaghani, who is promoted by well-respected Mick Hennessy, is pretty keen to get another world-level contest as soon as possible including a rematch with Fonseca.
One of the options he could take is to go down to featherweight, a weight he believes he can easily adapt to, and meet WBO world champion Josh Warrington, who is promoted by Frank Warren, in an all-British encounter which will certainly attract rival TV paymasters Channel 5 and BT Sport and loyal fight fans.
"I'm world class and I've proved that," Dilmaghani added. "Fonseca is a world-class fighter, he's proving that he is a world-class fighter. I won that fight, a lot of people say I won that fight. Either way I fought a world-class fighter who is dangerous.
"But I'll do it again. I don't mind who I fight. I don't moan who I fight, I don't care who I fight, featherweight is an option still. Mick Hennessy tells me a fight and he makes the date."