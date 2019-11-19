Dilmaghani: I can mix with world's very best

Alex Dilmaghani drew his fight at York Hall (pic Ziad Chaudry) Archant

Alex Dilmaghani believes he is more than capable of mixing it with the world's very best boxers in the featherweights and super-featherweights divisions after his exceptional performance at York Hall on Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Crayford came agonisingly short of clinching the IBO World super-featherweight title after his fascinating encounter with Nicaragua's Francisco Fonseca, which was fought at such a blistering pace, ended in a majority draw.

In a decision that could have went either way it was too close to call, but Howard Foster was brave enough to gave it 115-114 to previously two-time world title challenger Fonseca, 29, while Pawel Kardyni and Roberto Ramirez Jr both scored it 114-114.

But Dilmaghani, who recorded his first draw in a 22-fight record, believes he did more than enough to win the bout which was televised live on Channel 5.

"I thought I won," he said. "I thought the cleaner work came from myself. When he was drying I was catching him a lot, so it is what it is.

"I felt a bit stale because I've been out of the ring for six months but I thought I won, I thought I did enough."

Dilmaghani was cut above the left eye by a clash of heads in the ninth round, but despite the scare he battled on and come through the 12-rounder.

"The cut kind of headed me a bit so to be honest I couldn't see out of it," he added. "It's the fight game, these things happen but I'm glad the crowd was entertained. It was a great fight for Channel 5 and the fans.

"I've got a good pace, he had a good pace, so I knew it was going to be an all-action fight.

"I expect him to be strong. He took on Gervonta Davis (WBA world champion) on two weeks notice and it was a hell of a fight also with Tevin Farmer (IBF world champion). He's a well respected world class fighter.

"I've proved that I'm that level beyond now. We're both world-class fighters and we put on a world-class fight on terrestrial TV. This is what true world-class boxing is all about."

Dilmaghani, who is promoted by well-respected Mick Hennessy, is pretty keen to get another world-level contest as soon as possible including a rematch with Fonseca.

One of the options he could take is to go down to featherweight, a weight he believes he can easily adapt to, and meet WBO world champion Josh Warrington, who is promoted by Frank Warren, in an all-British encounter which will certainly attract rival TV paymasters Channel 5 and BT Sport and loyal fight fans.

"I'm world class and I've proved that," Dilmaghani added. "Fonseca is a world-class fighter, he's proving that he is a world-class fighter. I won that fight, a lot of people say I won that fight. Either way I fought a world-class fighter who is dangerous.

"But I'll do it again. I don't mind who I fight. I don't moan who I fight, I don't care who I fight, featherweight is an option still. Mick Hennessy tells me a fight and he makes the date."