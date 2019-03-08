Search

Sidcup schoolchildren design posters urging dog owners to clear up after their pets

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 October 2019

Children at Longlands Primary School helped design this poster. Picture: Bexley Council

Children at Longlands Primary School helped design this poster. Picture: Bexley Council

Children in Sidcup are so fed up with some people not clearing up their dogs' mess that they contacted the council to help publicise their plea for owners to be more responsible.

Cllr Peter Craske welcomed the children's initiative. Picture: Steve HickeyCllr Peter Craske welcomed the children's initiative. Picture: Steve Hickey

The students at Longlands Primary School, Woodside Road, felt so strongly that they designed their very own poster and sent it to their local councillor, Cllr Gareth Bacon.

Bexley Council said it was impressed with the design and is now using it on advertising boards around the borough for a fortnight from October 22.

The council said it hopes the poster will make more dog owners clear up their pet's mess.

Councillor Peter Craske, cabinet member for places, said: "It's fantastic to see young children in our borough taking action to improve their community.

"We are working hard to reduce this problem and the fine for dog fouling is £50. Although this can be difficult to enforce because our officers have to witness the offence being committed, those irresponsible dog owners that are identified failing to pick up their pets mess will receive a fixed penalty notice.

"We need more local people to work with us and tell us about regular problem areas, so that we can focus our enforcement efforts. If we all work together and #doitforbexley we'll help make Bexley cleaner and greener."

Anyone with information on areas where dog owners are regularly not clearing up their pet's mess, you can contact the enforcement team by emailing areateamsupport@bexley.gov.uk

A council spokesman said: "Please also tell us the day and time the problem is most prevalent and any other details that may help."

It is the responsibility of the dog owner or the person in charge of a dog to clear up any mess left by the animal as soon as it has fouled.

Free dog waste bags are available to residents from the council offices and libraries.

