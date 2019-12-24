Domestic violence against women soars at Christmas

Jane Jutsum says caring for woman victims of violence is vital. Picture: Solace Women's Aid Archant

A charity that provides vital domestic abuse services in Bexley predicts record calls will be made to women's domestic abuse helplines this Christmas.

Solace Women's Aid Christmas campaign is inviting support for women.

Christmas sees a surge in calls made from women seeking support for domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse offences in Bexley increased by 56 per cent in four years, with 1,661 domestic abuse offences recorded in 2015 to 2,585 in 2019.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and two women are killed each week by a current or former partner in England and Wales. On average, women are in abusive relationships for more than six years before they leave for a Solace refuge.

Director of business development at Solace, Jane Jutsum said: "Our vision is of a world where women and children live freely from all forms of male violence.

"We stand to end the harm done to women and children and encourage donations to help fund our services. Without the individuals who so generously give donations, we struggle to reach the women and children who need us most."

She said Solace, together with the London Borough of Bexley, delivers a specialist domestic abuse service that provides safe and suitable refuge accommodation, a One Stop Shop Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy service, an outreach service and resilience building group programmes.

She added: "Amongst the excess of Christmas parties and buying presents, Solace Women's Aid is seeking support for women and families who arrive at refuges - often with nothing more than the clothes they're wearing.

Through a film which highlights the reality of starting a new life with nothing, Solace Women's Aid is asking for a £10 donation to the charity to support a box of fundamentals."

These boxes, given to each woman who arrives at Solace, contain items such as shampoo, soap and sanitary products, and are essential in offering women support and protection during the first night's stay at a refuge.

To view the film and to make a donation, visit https://www.solacewomensaid.org/women-nothing

And for help and support in Bexley contact 0203 1984 659 or email bexley.community@solacewomensaid.org