Cricket: Donald ‘very proud’ of Kent players in Warwickshire win

Kent coach Allan Donald (pic Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Kent bowling coach Allan Donald admitted he was ‘very proud’ of his players after their eight-wicket win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Harry Podmore (5-62) shone with the ball on Sunday as the home side were dismisssed for 280 in their second innings, having followed-on.

That left the visitors to chase 123 for victory and contributions from first innings centurion Zak Crawley (45) and Matt Renshaw (48 not out) saw them home.

The 52-year-old Donald, who spent most of his county cricket career at Warwickshire, said: “I am very proud of the guys. It was very much a concrete performance with the bat, very clinical, which is something we have been working on a lot. They were really good hundreds from Zak Crawley and Ollie Robinson and I am very chuffed for those young guys.

“Taking 20 wickets on this pitch was a fantastic effort. Getting here on the first day I don’t think I have ever seen a pitch that good at Edgbaston, as hard and brown covering of grass all the way through.

“The groundsman said to me ‘get ready for a long haul’ and that absolutely we got but, the way we played, it was a really strong bowling performance.

“Harry Podmore was terrific but individual success always takes care of itself. I loved how the guys hunted as a pack. We have been relentless with the ball, have bowled very well in partnerships and thoroughly earned the win. It’s been a tremendous performance.”